Changing seasons: The effect seasonal transitions can have on bipolar disorder

It's no surprise or secret that a change in seasons or weather can affect one's mood, but according to Dr. Venkata Kolli and Dr. Tara Sjuts from Columbus Community Hospital's Psychiatry Clinic, it can be very different for those with bipolar disorders (BDs).

According to Kolli, suicide is among the leading causes of death for those age 15-24 and increases after age 75. Individuals in those age brackets who have bipolar disorder, he added, are at a significant risk, according to a study by Dome, Rihmer and Gonda in 2019.

A change in lighting, schedule and weather due to the change in seasons, Kolli said, can make things even more severe.

"There are some seasonal fluctuations we see quite a bit with bipolar disorder, some people call it spring mania," Kolli said. "Someone who spends a lot of time depressed in winter months and suddenly gets a lot of activity in spring."

Kolli added that recent data suggests the risk of suicide increases during late spring and early summer due to this phenomenon. Kolli and Sjuts emphasized the data should not alarm anyone, but can help those with BD or who know someone with a bipolar disorder to recognize the symptoms early and intervene.

Kolli emphasized that these differences may sound somewhat like seasonal affective disorder but are not particularly related and manifest differently.

"People will go through phases, spend a lot of time depressed, and suddenly there's an episode, there's a lot of energy. It has two poles, one is mania or hypomania, the other is depression and there is a pendulum which is swinging between the two sides," Kolli said.

Sjuts said everyday habits and choices can help diminish the effects, from a very wide approach to general health and wellness.

"This isn’t specific to just bipolar disorder but these are strategies I would use cross-diagnostically. Sleep, diet, exercise, screen time, all of those really contribute to our bodies and our minds the way that it can naturally take care of itself," Sjuts said.

Sunlight, Kolli said, is an important factor in the body's natural rhythm, which can be a contributing cause to these issues.

"Human beings are solar-powered in a way. When the daylight goes down, the further we are from the equator, the risk of depression increases," Kolli said.

Sjuts added substance use and screen time are also serious considerations among younger populations and especially those with BDs, particularly when all three combine. Sjuts agreed

"Another thing to look at is the impact of substance use. It is strongly linked to suicide, especially in males so that kind of links to that healthy lifestyle as well," Sjuts said. "We see much higher rates of suicidal ideation and behavior when we correlate that with screen time, so that’s another thing to think about."

Sjuts said that when talking to somebody about suicidal thoughts, research shows that discussion does not increase possibility of action, rather, it can help reduce the chance by making those around the person more aware of those thoughts or even intent.

Sjuts gave the example of using a scale of one to 10, from one being "no intent" to 10 being "absolutely going to follow through." She added that in her profession, she largely uses the scale system with the parents of patients, but that it can really apply to anybody in the life of those with BDs.

"It's a way that we can use parents and other supportive people in an individual's life as kind of a checkpoint," Sjuts said. "Having parents who are aware of that scale gives them a checkpoint to say 'hey, where are you at with your rating today?' Parents can then more closely monitor where their child is at."

Kolli said a simple way to reduce the possibility of suicide attempts is to detect the signs early and reduce or remove possible methods of doing so, such as firearms or medications.

"Someone with a previous suicide attempt is going to be at a very high risk of completing suicide. With someone that shows bipolar disorder, their family could do a lot of things with early detection," Kolli said.

Generally, Kolli and Sjuts said the process to reduce or prevent the possibility for suicide in those who have BDs and may be affected by these seasonal mood changes is a six-step process.

1. Know the warning signs.

Sjuts said knowing what can potentially lead to suicidal thoughts or plans can help prevent them in the future, particularly in regards to behavior surrounding the seasonal change.

"That would be recognizing those thoughts, that would be paying attention to plan and intent but I think it would also be paying attention to, with bipolar disorder, where someone is at," Sjuts said.

2. Understand and use coping strategies.

Coping strategies, Sjuts said, have to be practiced, like any emergency plan, and don't just exist inside therapy sessions, as they will not manifest in the event of an emergency unless they are common practice.

"Coping strategies are not something humans can learn in moment of stress. They're something that needs to be learned ahead of time, needs to be muscle memory by the time it's time to use them," Sjuts said.

3. Have social contacts who can distract you from a crisis.

Sjuts said those who are with another person or even a pet is dramatically less likely to follow through on suicidal thoughts or plans in front of them.

"Simply being with someone else is automatically safer, even a pet. A person is at an even safer level having their cat or dog in the room," Sjuts said. "Very few are willing to end their life in front of an animal they love, so having that can be really protective as well."

4. Identify a family member or friend who can offer help.

Sjuts said just knowing who can talk or get further help if needed can seriously reduce the risk of suicidal thoughts or actions.

5. Identify professionals and agencies to call for help.

Sjuts said beyond knowing people close to you who can help, there are some things that require professional assistance and long-term solutions.

6. Make the environment safe.

Sjuts reiterated Kolli's point that restricting access to things that tempt someone with suicidal thoughts or actions is an effective way to reduce the possibility of one ending their life.

"If the plan involves a weapon, making sure access to that weapon is limited, or access to medications, that means locking up medications to prevent overdose, that kind of thing," Sjuts said.

"Everyone who has a loved one with bipolar disorder or any medical condition who has contemplated suicide, that will be useful," Kolli added.

Kolli said knowing the signs ahead of time and recognizing patterns ahead of time is incredible effective in these situations, due to BDs having something of a cycle to them, as he alluded to with the pendulum.

"We do know that the risk of a depressive episode and suicide is greatly increased after a manic episode. They might hit that hypomanic or manic level and then once they’re through that they’ll often drop into a depressive episode," Kolli said.

Kolli added that the cyclical nature of BDs may seem to be protective in a way, as depression often leads to inaction, and activity compared to a manic episode seems like a lull, but that is not a safe thing to assume.

"If they're falling into a depressive episode, behaviors might look calmer or sedated but that doesn't mean they're in the clear," Kolli said. "The risk of suicide may be increasing as they head into that depression."

The suicide prevention hotline can be reached at any time by dialing 988.