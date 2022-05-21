Charlie Louis project begins

Construction has officially started on the Charlie W. Louis Fire Station.

The City of Columbus announced on May 20 that the city and the Columbus Fire Department has turned over the Charlie W. Louis Station, 424 Eighth St. in Columbus, to BD Construction for them to begin the renovation and addition project.

The project is expected to take approximately one year and will increase living space, update interior furnishings and finishes as well as provide living quarters for four personnel.

According to a June 2021 Columbus Telegram article, the remodel will include additional parking, storage space and servicing equipment, as well as safety and health improvements, exhaust filtration, heating, ventilation and air conditioning. There will also be a fitness area and dormitories.

Additionally, the remodel will include an office for the Columbus Police Department. The office would potentially help shorten response time if an officer is there working on reports, as noted during a June 2021 Columbus City Council meeting.

The new additions add up to 3,500 square feet.

As of March 2022, the project was planned to be completed in 2023, according to March 11 Telegram article.

Once completed this station will allow for additional staffing of fire and EMS units. The additional staffing plan has yet to be determined and there is no date set for additional crews to be assigned there.

During construction, the station will not be operational. All fire and EMS apparatus have been relocated to the rural station and fire headquarters.

