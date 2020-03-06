Check evergreens now for insects and diseases

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On spruce, Rhizosphaera needle blight will cause one to 2-year-old needles to turn purplish-brown near the bottom half of the tree and eventually drop off. Sirococcus shoot blight causes needles on the very ends of branches to turn brown and drop.

These blights usually do not kill pines or spruce quickly but affect their appearance and shorten the tree's life. If you choose to control, timing of fungicide applications is critical and needs to be done in April and May. For control information, go to go.unl.edu/evergreendiseases.

When inspecting evergreens, you might notice needles that are speckled white. These are likely scale insects, but know the majority of the scales are dead and the population will appear higher than it is.

Pine needle scale is an armored scale that forms a white waxy covering over its body. The eggs overwinter beneath the dead mother’s shell and hatch in May. Immatures, or crawlers, then move to new needles and insert a beak to feed on sap. Female crawlers lose their legs and develop a hard shell.

By mid to late July, eggs are laid beneath the female and she dies. A second generation is likely in late summer. The dried but empty shells remain on needles for years, so it often looks like more of a problem than it is.