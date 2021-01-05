Cheers to the future, part 2

Today is part two of the column we started together a couple weeks ago. That day, we looked back on resolutions and wishes from January 2020. Today we shift our focus forward to look into the cloudy crystal ball of 2021.
For the Boone County Foundation Fund, I wish them tangible results as past and current efforts come together to create success in people attraction. The Fund last year opened the Ag & Education Center and broke ground on the Boone Beginnings early childhood development center. This year the Fund is investing in a new leadership program in Boone County, moving forward on surveying their high school youth and planning to host another Hometown Intern this summer. All that together could create a dynamic moment in time for Boone County to walk through the open window of opportunity that exists in 2021 to attract people to find a home in their county.
For the Butler County Area Foundation Fund, I wish them seamless integration of old and new. The Fund Advisory Committee is undergoing a transition in membership, which provides opportunity to meld together wisdom and experience with energy and innovation. That can be a powerful combination for progress and that’s what the Butler County team has in front of them in 2021.
For the Howells Community Fund and Columbus Area Future Fund, I wish them a successful transition to “what’s next” as successful campaigns come to an end. In Howells, the team is already talking about how to begin another challenge fundraising campaign after concluding last month the challenge offered by Sherwood Foundation. For Columbus, not only has the challenge campaign wrapped up, but on top of that the Quality of Life Centers campaign has also come to an end. That really clears the deck for the committee in Columbus to consider what comes next!
The 2021 wish for Greater Nebraska is truly game-changing steps forward on people attraction. Or more exactly, the first step. No way do we reach the end of this process in 12 months but the seeds of change can reasonably be expected by the end of this year. If a trickle begins this year of former residents moving home and those from elsewhere discovering Nebraska as well, it’s reasonable to assume that trickle grows in 2022. As with most wishes, this one won’t come true without intentional work so I wish for an aggressive effort to market Nebraska, progress on broadband and housing that facilitates progress on remote work opportunities, increased focus on entrepreneurship that brings local job-generators to communities, and the beginning of regional efforts in all these areas.
Finally, and obviously, we close with a wish for a healthier and less chaotic 2021 for all of us. To whatever degree that happens, we’ll have a correspondingly better chance to fulfill all those others.
Put simply, on behalf of the 1,500 volunteers of the NCF network, we wish Greater Nebraska a Happy New Year!
K.C. Belitz is the chief operating officer of the Nebraska Community Foundation.
