Cheers to the future, part 2

Today is part two of the column we started together a couple weeks ago. That day, we looked back on resolutions and wishes from January 2020. Today we shift our focus forward to look into the cloudy crystal ball of 2021.

For the Boone County Foundation Fund, I wish them tangible results as past and current efforts come together to create success in people attraction. The Fund last year opened the Ag & Education Center and broke ground on the Boone Beginnings early childhood development center. This year the Fund is investing in a new leadership program in Boone County, moving forward on surveying their high school youth and planning to host another Hometown Intern this summer. All that together could create a dynamic moment in time for Boone County to walk through the open window of opportunity that exists in 2021 to attract people to find a home in their county.

For the Butler County Area Foundation Fund, I wish them seamless integration of old and new. The Fund Advisory Committee is undergoing a transition in membership, which provides opportunity to meld together wisdom and experience with energy and innovation. That can be a powerful combination for progress and that’s what the Butler County team has in front of them in 2021.

