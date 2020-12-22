Cheers to the future

This will, I believe, be the 20th year The Telegram has given me the opportunity to share New Year’s wishes and resolutions as we turn the calendar. Never in those two decades has the prior year gone so differently than what we together envisioned 12 months ago. The irony is obvious that 2020 was the year that so confounded our vision. So, first, a look back at how the hopes shared last year played out.

The first 2020 new year’s wish was for Howells Community Fund and Columbus Area Future Fund to complete successful campaigns. The Howells team announced they had reached the goal a few weeks ago and the Future Fund is hoping to announce the same after a meeting next Monday! Through local donations and matching funds from the Sherwood Foundation, both of these groups now have around $1 million in their endowments, bringing nearly $50,000 every year, forever, to their hometowns.

For the Boone County Foundation Fund, we wished for them a successful completion of their effort to raise funds to launch the Boone Beginnings early childhood development center. Not only have they broken ground on the center, but also this year opened the new Ag and Education Center on the Boone County Fairgrounds! And, by the way, set a new record for the Boone County Big Give. That’s an extraordinary list of accomplishments for any year, but truly amazing in 2020!