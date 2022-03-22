Child Abuse Prevention Council holding plethora of activities in April

The proverb “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of care” – once said by Benjamin Franklin - can accurately describe how to end child abuse, said Karla Rosendahl.

Karla - who is the head of the Child Abuse Prevention Council of Columbus – and the rest of the council members will have a busy April as activities for Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month.

To start, the council is having a pinwheel garden display in front of Region IV's lawn for the entire month of April.

But, it won’t stop there.

Pinwheels will be all over town like in front of businesses such as the YMCA, 1C | The Sanctuary, the Center for Survivors and more, Karla said.

“So when somebody sees a pinwheel out and about, they can think of what it takes to create a healthy child and try to stop that abuse from happening,” she said. “… If they see that pinwheel, they can reach out to that child that may be struggling or may need extra attention or love.”

Pinwheels will also be on display at the Guardians of the Children (GOC) Heartland Chapter Bikers and Bobbers fishing event on April 2 at Pawnee Park, Karla said.

“We (the council and GOC) have the same goal in mind: Child abuse prevention,” she said.

The council is also sponsoring a Wear Blue for Child Abuse contest – in which schools and businesses sport blue clothing - on April 8. An award will be given to a business and school based on whoever has the most blue on or the most creative ideas for the day, Karla said. One business and one school won $100 last year, she added.

The council is also participating in the Columbus Family YMCA's Healthy Kids Day on April 30. The council members will provide child abuse prevention bags and information about the topic, Karla said.

Columbus Community Hospital is also partnering with the council by giving out bibs, diaper changing mats and educational booklets to families who have a baby born this April, Karla said. This is the first year for this to happen, she added.

Child Abuse Prevention Council board member Lisa Rosendahl – who is also the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Connection of Platte and Colfax Counties outreach coordinator – said child abuse prevention is vital.

“If we can prevent fewer cases of child abuse, then it will be wonderful,” she said. “… It only takes one adult, that’s what we need. That’s (also) CASA's philosophy. One caring adult makes a difference.”

Karla said everyone needs to be involved to help end child abuse.

“It takes a village to raise a child,” she said. “There needs to be a lot of positive involvement in that child. It may not be a parent. It can be a caregiver, grandparent or maybe even their teacher.”

For more information about the coalition, search Child Abuse Prevention Council of Columbus NE on Facebook.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

