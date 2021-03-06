Childhood ear infections: causes and cures

Few parents are strangers to ear infections: Roughly half of all children suffer one by their first birthday. By age 3, one-third of those youngsters will have two or more ear infections, which account for 30 million visits to doctors each year.

This common ailment, called otitis media (OM), is more than merely painful. Without proper treatment, OM can have serious health consequences. OM comes in four varieties. The mildest, serous otitis media, occurs when fluid collects in the middle ear. If that fluid becomes infected, the condition is called otitis media with effusion. Left untreated, this form of OM can lead to purulent otitis media, in which pus fills the middle ear and may burst the eardrum. The fourth type of OM, secretory otitis media, occurs when prolonged episodes of OM cause the cells lining the middle ear to produce large quantities of thicker fluid.

OM often occurs when the eustachian tube (the narrow canal that connects the middle ear to the back of the nose) is blocked. An upper respiratory infection or allergy can cause one or both eustachian tubes to swell shut, preventing drainage. Enlarged adenoids (lymph nodes located in the top of the throat) can also block the eustachian tube opening. In children, the eustachian tubes are shorter and more horizontal than those of adults, making it more difficult for fluid to drain as it should.