Childhood ear infections: causes and cures

Few parents are strangers to ear infections: Roughly half of all children suffer one by their first birthday. By age 3, one-third of those youngsters will have two or more ear infections, which account for 30 million visits to doctors each year.
This common ailment, called otitis media (OM), is more than merely painful. Without proper treatment, OM can have serious health consequences. OM comes in four varieties. The mildest, serous otitis media, occurs when fluid collects in the middle ear. If that fluid becomes infected, the condition is called otitis media with effusion. Left untreated, this form of OM can lead to purulent otitis media, in which pus fills the middle ear and may burst the eardrum. The fourth type of OM, secretory otitis media, occurs when prolonged episodes of OM cause the cells lining the middle ear to produce large quantities of thicker fluid.
OM often occurs when the eustachian tube (the narrow canal that connects the middle ear to the back of the nose) is blocked. An upper respiratory infection or allergy can cause one or both eustachian tubes to swell shut, preventing drainage. Enlarged adenoids (lymph nodes located in the top of the throat) can also block the eustachian tube opening. In children, the eustachian tubes are shorter and more horizontal than those of adults, making it more difficult for fluid to drain as it should.
Any of the four types of OM can become chronic. Chronic OM is more likely to cause long-term damage to the ear.
Infections that spread
Chronic otitis media with effusion and chronic purulent otitis media are the most serious forms of OM. These infections can spread to the mastoid process (the honeycomb-like bone behind the ear), where they're difficult to treat, or cause damage to the small bones of the middle ear.
A child showing signs of OM should be seen by a physician. Symptoms can include a feeling of fullness in the ear; severe earache; fever and chills; nausea and diarrhea; hearing loss; and periodic seeping of fluid from the ear. Children who cannot describe an earache may pull at or rub one or both ears.
If an infection is present, an antibiotic may be prescribed. It must be taken for the full duration of the prescription even if the child's symptoms disappear before then. Treatment may also include decongestants, antihistamines, and medication to relieve pain and reduce fever.
If hearing loss or fluid in the middle ear persists, an operation called a myringotomy may be recommended. In this procedure, which is usually done in a hospital under general anesthesia, a tiny incision is made in the eardrum, and fluid is suctioned out. If enlarged adenoids are thought to be contributing to the problem, they can be surgically removed. For children who suffer from a persistent case of ear infection, physicians may recommend that a small plastic tube be inserted through the eardrum to allow the middle ear to drain.