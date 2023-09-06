You have probably seen Columbus-born artist Greg Paprocki's work, but you likely wouldn't know it.

Throughout the years, he has illustrated many packages, children's books and even larger murals. It's a mural, actually, that is bringing him full circle back to Columbus.

Paprocki has been slated to design a mural for the Columbus Area Children's Museum's early childhood area. It seems only fitting, as he has illustrated many children's books, including "Curious George" and the BabyLit alphabet board books. His experience with illustration, he said, started when he was young, living in Columbus.

"From when I could pick up a crayon, I was drawing. It’s been something in me forever. My parents both worked in factories — my dad worked at Behlen and my mom worked at BD," Paprocki said.

His parents weren't exactly the artsy type themselves, but evidently saw something in his illustration skills. From an advertisement in a comic book, Paprocki sent in a drawing for consideration to a correspondence-based art instruction school in Minneapolis. To his surprise, his parents paid for him to take the course.

"This sales guy from the art correspondence school came by and spoke with my parents and they signed me up for these classes which were actually really good fundamentals," Paprocki said. "I'm surprised my parents were paying for something like that. There were five kids, my parents weren't making a lot of money, so paying for these classes was a big deal."

They paid off, as Paprocki has since worked on hundreds of contracts for many companies, including doing design for companies like Mattel, McDonald's, Taco Bell, Secret deodorant, American Airlines and many others.

"I guarantee almost everyone has seen my stuff in one form or another, but no one knows who I am," Paprocki said. "I'm always so busy. I don't promote myself because I'm just trying to keep up with stuff at a breakneck pace."

While his work has taken him all over the country and across a lot of different projects and media, in recent years, he has done a lot of children's books, something he enjoys.

Paprocki will paint the wall mural at the Columbus museum's early childhood area as it completes construction this winter. Katy McNeil, executive director of the museum, said the museum picked him up from the project designers, Heartland Scenic Studios. Paprocki said Jonas Pultinevicius, the manager at Heartland Scenic Studios, happened to know he was from Columbus and brought him on board.

"They were approached by Columbus to work on this and thank goodness Jonas (Pultinevicius) knew me," Paprocki said. "We're not super tight. I see him maybe once a year, but he knew I was from Columbus and thought it would be very cool to bring me into this."

The space, McNeil said, is designed to cater to birth to 2-year-olds and will feature soft play structures for standing up and crawling on, textures, reading areas, seating for parents, a mothers' nursing room and a stroller area. The space will also be a no-shoes area.

"The early childhood area is a vibrant place for toddlers and infants to define and hone their fine motor skills and senses," McNeil said. "Making it a fun and interactive place to learn and play is the goal."

This isn't the first mural Paprocki has done, though they're not super common for him. His most recent work is at Children's Physicians of Omaha, but he also did a mural at a shopping mall in Las Vegas. He likes the idea of coming back to where he started with his artwork.

"I've done so much children's stuff, it totally makes sense, but coming from my hometown, it's fun. With my backstory of my parents working at factories, my dad working three jobs and being able to have parents who supported this, it's especially fun," Paprocki said.

McNeil said the early childhood area is unique in that it is targeted toward that 0-2 year age range and will provide an essential part of the development process to area kids through play. They are still looking for corporate sponsors for the area to help close in funding as construction gets closer to completion.

"Early childhood education and experiences are vital to the development of young children," McNeil said. "It is an essential part of the learning, social-emotional development and motor skills of young children."

Paprocki said being part of something that is so influential in the learning processes and development of kids is meaningful on top of that homecoming feeling. Perhaps, he said, his work and story will inspire another kid from Columbus to pursue their passion.

"It's fun to see how it came full circle back to Columbus," Paprocki said. "I don't know if kids will know someone who grew up there did it, but it's fun to think of a kid coming in there who loves art and sees some grown guy coming back and doing some real nice art, inspiring them to think 'maybe I can do that someday.'"