Children's museum in next phase of project

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kidstown will be the heart of the CACM with a Corn Climber, a two-story structure for kids to explore; a lookout at the very top of the climber from which kids can see the entire museum; an air cannon and a slide for younger children.

As for the second floor, visitors will be able to enjoy multiple water-based activities, an energy and infrastructure section for kids to learn things like how to build a windmill efficiently and a multi-purpose room.

Additionally, a play area is planned for outside of the building.

“What’s included in the schematic phase is bringing people on to help develop the museum, the exhibits themselves,” Kacena said. “That’s why we’re looking for partners right now in the community to represent the community within the library.”

The museum has “Columbus area” in its name as it’s for communities outside of City of Columbus limits as well, and board members are also contacting businesses in neighboring areas.

“The big thing that we’re kind of wanting is if there are people that are a part of a business or if they’re interested at all in being a sponsor, they can reach out to us. We can set up a meeting with them,” CACM Board Vice President Nikki Behle said.