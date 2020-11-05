Chlopek takes Subdivision 9 on NPPD board

Incumbent Jerry Chlopek won the Subdivision 9 seat on the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) Board of Directors.

Subdivision 9 covers Platte, Colfax, Dodge and Butler counties. The terms are six years and this will be Chlopek’s third term on the board.

Winning the election didn’t come as much of surprise to Chlopek since his opposition, Jeff Mulder, decided to leave the race several weeks ago.

Chlopek won with 70.54% (14,000 votes) of the vote in Subdivision 9. Although he left the race, Mulder received 29.46% (5,847 votes) of the vote.

Chlopek also won in Platte County with 74.50% (9,012 votes) of the vote. In Platte County, Mulder took 25.50% (3,085 votes) of the vote.

“I can continue, as before, keeping reliable affordable electric rates for our customers. That’s the main topic behind NPPD,” Chlopek said.

Mulder said he is happy with his decision to withdraw from the race.

“I look forward to being involved in the community in the future,” Mulder said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

