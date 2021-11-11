Chlopek's service led him to help other veterans

Longtime Columbus resident Jerry Chlopek said he always wanted to serve his country as he desired to follow in his father's and uncle’s footsteps.

“They all served in the Army. They were all in the (military) and I wanted to do the same thing,” said Chlopek, who is currently the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) board of directors first vice chairman.

Enlisting after high school, Chlopek served 30 years in the armed forces, spending three years as a Marine and then 27 in the U.S. Army Reserve. He served from 1964-67 in the Marines and then the Army from 1975-2002.

With the Marines, he was overseas in the Vietnam War from 1965-66 where he was involved in the motor and transportation side of the conflict.

“I was a truck driver and mechanic,” Chlopek said. “In Vietnam, he hauled just about everything that you would want to haul. We hauled supplies and fuel. We hauled everything.”

About a decade later, Chlopek was working in the Army Reserve where he was with the military police. During that time, he and the other military police officers were activated to Desert Storm/Desert Shield during the Gulf War in 1991. Chlopek and the others were responsible for running a prisoner of war camp then.

But no matter what his capacity was with the armed forces, Chlopek has been an advocate in helping his fellow veterans. Chlopek first joined the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in 1966. Currently, he is serving as a Nebraska VFW commander.

“I wanted to help other veterans and help newer veterans, the ones coming back now,” he said. “I want them to make sure they are entitled to their benefits, what their benefits are and help them and their families. There are so many programs out there now that I don’t know if they are aware of them. We just want to help them.”

Chlopek said he believes the soldiers must be informed about those kinds of benefits.

“A lot of them don’t realize that they have them and that they are entitled to those benefits,” Chlopek said. “Some of them need the help and we want to make sure they are aware of those benefits and they can get the help they need.”

He is also a member of the American Legion Hartman Post 84 honor guard. The group helps ensure that a veteran who passed away gets a military funeral.

Additionally, from his work with NPPD Chlopek is a member of the Rotary Club of Columbus Morning.

Chlopek said for any student interested in going into the military, it is a great benefit to them and he would urge them to do so.

“The military is something that they can do and took forward to,” he said. “If they want to join the military, it’s a good place to really start a career or get to know people and to serve your country.”

