Serving on the Loup Power District board for years, it’s safe to say Chris Langemeier has experience in the field. After a recent appointment by Gov. Jim Pillen, he’ll be taking that experience to a whole new level with the Nebraska Public Power District Board (NPPD).

Langemeier, a real estate broker with Land Mark Management and Realty, joined the Loup board in 2016-2017 when he ran and was elected to fill the position left by the late Laverne Kracl. Langemeier represented Subdivision 5, which includes portions of Colfax and Platte counties. He was then re-elected in 2020 for another four-year term, according to Loup President and CEO Neal Suess.

Suess added that Langemeier brought experience with him even then.

“He’s a good board member, mostly because of his time in the Legislature when he was the representative from Schuyler’s district back in the day,” Suess said. “We worked with him a lot because he represented some of our service area.”

Langemeier said that, at the time, it seemed like a natural fit for him to take the things he had learned from his time in the Legislature into a board position at Loup. Now, he’ll be taking that expertise and what he learned at Loup to a much larger scale. He will have to resign from the Loup board to take his new seat.

“I think Nebraska Public Power deals with a little bigger issues as well as how to deal with the desire to have more renewable energy within the system, like the use of power for cars,” Langemeier said. “I think it’s going to be crucial to make sure we evaluate where those opportunities are in the future.”

The meetings will take place in Columbus, not too far from where the Loup meetings are held, so his commute is roughly the same for meetings, but he has a way to go when it comes to understanding everything he needs to within the role, Langemeier said.

NPPD, he added, sells power to other suppliers, whereas Loup sells directly to end users, which is a whole different ball game.

“I have to admit I have a lot to learn, but I think there are a lot of important visions in our future, supplying renewable energy for Nebraskans,” Langemeier said. “It’s a little more generation of power, wholesaling power to Loup and others, a little more right to the production side of energy and power.”

Suess said the scale of Langemeier’s duties will be the biggest change. Loup deals with hydroelectric power, where NPPD deals with nuclear and coal, which have a lot more oversight and more people he will have to work with.

Langemeier’s position at NPPD, Suess said, will be an expanded version of what he does at Loup, overseeing finances, policy and doing the CEO/president reviews, all vital functions of a board. Given his track record in the Legislature and with Loup, Suess is confident Langemeier will do well.

“He’s a good board member and his time at the Legislature and as head of the natural resources committee, he basically oversaw the electric utility industry matters, had good knowledge of what went on in the utility industry in his time and has the ability to talk to other folks in that realm,” Suess. “With politics being a bigger and bigger player on a daily basis, it not only helps at our level but when you get to NPPD’s level.”

Langemeier was recognized for his service at the Loup Power District Board of Directors meeting on Aug. 28.