Christ Lutheran Church eyes expansion project

There are more kids on the waiting list than are currently served by the child care, she added.

There are many working families and mothers, Phelps noted, adding day care is important to bridge the gap that goes from home to school.

Phelps has been in and out of child care and teaching.

“I’m very passionate about nature education. We are really excited to be able to be in this area where we can include nature and agriculture in our program,” Phelps said. “The other reason is because I had poor quality care for my infant early on and so I was very passionate about our area having more quality facilities.”

The new building will be able to have close to 50 children, she noted.

“I will be looking for staff,” she said. “It’s hard to find staff right now.”

The new facilities will serve a couple goals, said Jill Goedeken, who is the communications and fundraising chairwoman of the project.

“The first goal for us is to extend our ministry to new families,” she said. “We need to expand in a way that is safe and provides a quality environment.”

The workforce needs in Columbus are significant, she added.