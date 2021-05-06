Christ Lutheran Church eyes expansion project

Right now, Christ Lutheran’s child care is held in the school basement, with a capacity of around 15 kids.
But the church, 32392 122nd Ave., is working on building a new fellowship hall and Christ Lutheran Early Childhood Community, most likely in the range of $1.8 million.
“Our congregation, looking at the community over the last few years, we realized (child care) was a big need in our community,” Pastor Aaron Witt said. “The fellowship hall is just to give us a larger space for our fellowship aspects of our congregation.”
The fellowship hall would also be nice for Bible studies, he added, along with other community events or funerals.
“We’re pretty limited in space in our basement ... the way it’s (the project) going to be connected to the church will allow ground level access,” he said. “Right now, (if people) need to use the wheel chair … (they) would have to use the elevator. This would allow them to access…the building.”
Right now, the facility faces challenges, Child Care Director Hailey Phelps said.
“Space is the biggest and we’re actually all in one room. So we have infants to preschool in one room for most of the day,” Phelps said. “Then for the second half of the day, we utilize the preschool room that’s in the basement. We actually have two rooms but we are limited.”
There are more kids on the waiting list than are currently served by the child care, she added.
There are many working families and mothers, Phelps noted, adding day care is important to bridge the gap that goes from home to school.
Phelps has been in and out of child care and teaching.
“I’m very passionate about nature education. We are really excited to be able to be in this area where we can include nature and agriculture in our program,” Phelps said. “The other reason is because I had poor quality care for my infant early on and so I was very passionate about our area having more quality facilities.”
The new building will be able to have close to 50 children, she noted.
“I will be looking for staff,” she said. “It’s hard to find staff right now.”
The new facilities will serve a couple goals, said Jill Goedeken, who is the communications and fundraising chairwoman of the project.
“The first goal for us is to extend our ministry to new families,” she said. “We need to expand in a way that is safe and provides a quality environment.”
The workforce needs in Columbus are significant, she added.
“Part of the solution to that problem is obviously, housing,” Goedeken noted. “But then also providing quality child care options so that anyone who wants to enter the workforce would have options to consider.”
So far, about a third of the $1.8 million has been raised.
“We did the groundbreaking…and then work will begin here very soon,” she said. “We will be hoping to be completed in the spring of 2022.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.