Christ Lutheran eyeing playground improvements, outdoor classroom space

Kids at Christ Lutheran Church, School and Child Care in Columbus will be able to enjoy expanded play opportunities next year with some upcoming projects there.
A ga-ga ball court and soccer field goals will be added and improvements are set to take place to the playground area and basketball court. Additionally, Christ Lutheran, 32392 122nd Ave., is creating an outdoor classroom area.
Construction has started which should be completed in June 2022, Christ Lutheran Child Care Director Hailey Crumley said.
Christ Lutheran Church received a total of about $11,000 in grant funds from the 2021 Cattlemen's Ball for improvements to the school and child care facility. The first grant, totaling $4,430, will go toward the school while the second, $6,500, will be used for a new child care facility.
When Christ Lutheran Church School head teacher Jennifer Weber learned that the church received funds from Cattlemen’s Ball, she said it “felt like a gift from God.” Weber added the playground will be geared toward engaging the kids and keeping them active.
“This will be a more significant upgrade. They’re (the kids) are very excited,” Weber said. “They do enjoy playing games together and so we thought this would be a great one.”
Weber added the children are also thrilled for ga-ga ball.
“The kids are very excited,” Weber said. “They’re already asking, ‘Where should we put the ga-ga pit?’ So they are really thrilled. … It was a huge blessing.”
Meanwhile, Crumley said the outdoor classroom area will have a variety of textures. An important part of early child care, she noted, is exploring textures and senses. The space will have all-natural items to experience such as woodchips, logs and dirt.
Additionally, there will be room for the kids to make mud pies, Crumley said.
“It’s like an outdoor kitchen-like setting,” she said.
Crumley said the school has discovered exploring such senses is vital in a child’s development. However, kids are typically missing out on that experience, she added.
“An outdoor classroom is built on that,” she said. “It’s also a space for them to get some fresh air. They’re inside a lot, especially the older they get. So this space can be used not just for early childhood but for the other children.”
There are similar outdoor classrooms in Nebraska. Battle Creek Lutheran is home to one, Crumley said, and it contains items such as old palettes and tires. Children have used the objects, as well as some tree stumps to build a makeshift car, Crumley said.
“They’re able to create something that they don’t normally create in a normal classroom,” she said.
Christ Lutheran was one of 29 area nonprofits awarded funds from the Cattlemen’s Ball's proceeds.
The Cattlemen’s Ball – which was held June 4-5 on land owned by Pat and Scott Mueller – raised more than $1.75 million while 10% of those funds, funds, totaling $175,300.14, went back into the community. The remaining amount went toward the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center at Omaha.
Crumley and Weber said Christ Lutheran is appreciative of the Cattlemen’s Ball.
“We’re so thankful for their generosity,” Weber said. “I know several people in our congregation helped with the Ball and it’s such a great cause. We’re very, very thankful.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.