Christ Lutheran eyeing playground improvements, outdoor classroom space

“The kids are very excited,” Weber said. “They’re already asking, ‘Where should we put the ga-ga pit?’ So they are really thrilled. … It was a huge blessing.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, Crumley said the outdoor classroom area will have a variety of textures. An important part of early child care, she noted, is exploring textures and senses. The space will have all-natural items to experience such as woodchips, logs and dirt.

Additionally, there will be room for the kids to make mud pies, Crumley said.

“It’s like an outdoor kitchen-like setting,” she said.

Crumley said the school has discovered exploring such senses is vital in a child’s development. However, kids are typically missing out on that experience, she added.

“An outdoor classroom is built on that,” she said. “It’s also a space for them to get some fresh air. They’re inside a lot, especially the older they get. So this space can be used not just for early childhood but for the other children.”

There are similar outdoor classrooms in Nebraska. Battle Creek Lutheran is home to one, Crumley said, and it contains items such as old palettes and tires. Children have used the objects, as well as some tree stumps to build a makeshift car, Crumley said.