Christ Lutheran to celebrate 150 years

On Sept. 19, the church will hold a special music service observing the 100th anniversary of the church building's completion and dedication on Sept. 18, 1921.

A Christmas celebration at the beginning of December will round things out. Like the cornerstone event, the Christmas celebration was meant to take place in 2020 but was moved due to COVID-19.

Christ Lutheran was organized in 1871, soon followed by a school.

Dixon said the school and church buildings have always been located near each other, always on the same plot of land. There are currently approximately 50 children at the school and childcare center.

Dixon said the current school building was built around 1950 and remodeled in 2007.

According to Bakenhus, German immigrants settled in the area where the church is located in the late 1860s and early 1870s.