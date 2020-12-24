Christmas is about hope

Just last weekend my family watched the 2017 animated Christmas film "The Star," which is an animated adaptation of the story of the Nativity of Jesus.

Yes, it was a film made for younger children but the story itself is just very powerful. It's a nice reminder that Christmas is about far more than presents, parties, time off work and decorations. It's the season of light, it's about hope - the Nativity of Jesus should remind us all to persevere through adversity. It should remind us there is always hope.

Hope is something we arguably need a lot of today, Christmas Eve. Let's be real - 2020 has been a very strange and scary time for millions of people whether locally, statewide, nationwide and across the globe. Our holiday celebrations this year will most likely look a lot different than in the past thanks to the pandemic.

But we mustn't lose hope.

In honor of Christmas and so that our staff can enjoy the holiday, The Columbus Telegram will not publish a print issue this Friday, Dec. 25. But we will have an online e-edition with numerous national headlines, as well as dozens of local stories and videos you can check out exclusively on our website, columbustelegram.com.