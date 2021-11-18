Christmas lighting, Miracle on 13th Street on tap Thursday

As St. Nick is checking his list and preparing for his worldwide trip, Columbus Downtown Business Association and organizations are preparing for the holiday season with a big kick-off on Thursday.

The DBA is holding a tree lighting at 6 p.m. at Frankfort Square while 13th Street Again is having special festivities -- Miracle on 13th Street -- during the day.

Most of the 13th Street Again stores will be open until 8 p.m. on Thursday as part of the event. The participating businesses will have discounts, refreshments or other specials.

The stores are Urban Farm Boutique, Barbara Jean’s, Artzy Haven, Valencia Boutique, Cork and Barrel, Regina’s Kitchen, Tooley’s Drug and Home Care, The Stucco Place, Lavender Thyme, The Friedhof Building, SpecialTee, Fabulous Forever and BeYOUtiful Boutique and Gifts.

13th Street Again is a group of small business owners whose stores are located in downtown Columbus on, you guessed it, 13th Street to promote each business and to shop locally.

Miracle on 13th Street began last year as a way to help attract folks to the local businesses, Urban Farm Boutique owner Patti Stuthman said. It was such a big success that the group decided to make the event a tradition, she added.

“We had so many of our customers asking us if we were going to do something like (Miracle on 13th Street) again,” Stuthman said. “Now, it’s become a tradition. … The turnout was really good. I think this year it will be just as good. We love working with each other and it’s definitely a comradery.”

As part of the festivities, the group held a Destination 13th Street prize package giveaway which ended Tuesday. The winners will be announced at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at Cork and Barrel, 1354 27th Ave.

The winner must be present at that time to win. The finalists can receive dinner for two at The Friedhof Building, breakfast for two at Regina’s Kitchen, $500 in gift certificates to 13th Street businesses and a Friday night stay at Hidden Treasure Loft – which is located above BeYOUtiful Boutique.

The winners were determined by registering at any of the aforementioned participating businesses one time per day and per location from Nov. 1 to this past Tuesday.

Meanwhile, DBA Coordinator Heather Giffrow said though the Christmas festivities are scaled back this year as compared to previous occasions, the tree lighting ceremony should help folks get into the yuletide season.

“It’s one of the first big things,” Giffrow said of tree lighting ceremony. “The next is Santa coming to town and then Small Business Saturday. Throughout the holidays the trees will be lit.”

She added she hopes in the near future the popular event, the Christmas Stroll, will return. The event stopped because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, there isn't a timeline on when it will come back, Giffrow said.

Giffrow also noted the downtown businesses and DBA are the ones covering the cost of the Christmas decorations and lights which include the trees that are lit in Frankfort Square.

“All I can ask is that local patrons shop at our local downtown businesses because they are the ones supporting the Christmas lights,” Giffrow said.

Stuthman said she hopes residents will see what the Columbus downtown stores have to offer.

“I think the more we promote small businesses and stay local, that’s a win-win for everyone,” Stuthman said. “… I feel like people are shopping locally. They really are making it a point of shopping local with everything going on in the world. Let’s promote small and let’s promote local.”

