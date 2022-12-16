Christmas story brought to life: Word of Life Community Church to hold drive-thru live nativity

The Christmas or nativity story brings forth imagery of barns, the smell of hay and livestock, the cold air of a busy night in ancient times. To truly experience it is certainly unique.

To better make that story real for people of the Columbus area, Word of Life Community Church decided to take their nativity story and make it a drive-through experience, complete with live animals and a radio broadcast of the Christmas story from the Bible.

"I think Pastor Mariano (Menendez) has always wanted to but in the past we've always done a musical production. This year we were looking to do something a little different so we landed on this," said Worship Pastor Brianna Rerucha.

Rerucha, who organized the live nativity, said inspiration came from a video she and the children's director, Heidi Menendez, saw online. The scenes will be acted out by people, animals and some creative practical effects, according to Heidi.

"There will be almost a shadow, of Mary and Joseph moving toward Bethlehem, actually it'll be a silhouette attached to a train track behind a screen so it'll look like it's going that way," Heidi said. "There will be a little town that says no vacancy."

Rerucha said the story is based off of the interpretation of the nativity from the book of Luke. The story will be broadcast via radio in English and Spanish.

"We based it off of the scripture in Luke chapter two and basically most of the story people will hear when they tune into the radio is from the Bible," Rerucha said. "We just follow the story and then take out pieces of the story to create little stations as you drive along."

Altogether, Rerucha said, there are approximately 40 volunteers working to make the nativity run smoothly, including those inside the church providing cookies and hot drinks for those interested. Aside from the refreshments, viewers need not leave their car during the cold December night, Rerucha said.

"Production-wise, I love this setting of the live nativity because it's so accessible to anyone who wants to join," Rerucha said. "It doesn’t have acting required all volunteers are able to come and say 'hey, I want to help,' dress like a character, sit there and smile. It's a great way to involve a lot of people and have fun at Christmas."

Youth Pastor Ian Menendez, who will be filling in wherever necessary during throughout the night, said the display will bring some realism to the story and hopefully help viewers connect with it more as opposed to a stage play.

"When you see something from a stage you're in the mindset of 'they're actors playing a part' and it's kind of the same way with driving by but even just the real animals bring a reality to it," Ian said.

In addition to the live people and moving displays, some camels, sheep, goats and other barnyard creatures will be joining the production, something Rerucha was excited to be able to add.

"We're going to have the animals right at the edge of the grass where they (viewers) can drive right up next to them so they can see it right there and maybe even pet if they can reach," Rerucha said.

Ian added that he enjoys when the church can get creative with displays like this that have a message behind them.

"[The best part is] the opportunity to help present the gospel in unique ways. I think it's fun to get creative with it. God obviously gave us creativity in our minds and imagination to do really fun things like this," Ian said.

The live nativity will take place at Word of Life Community Church, 3701 23rd Ave., from 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 17.