CHS announces 2020 homecoming court
Columbus High School will crown its homecoming royalty Friday night, Sept. 25, following the home football game at 7 p.m. against Lincoln High.

Crown bearers are Torryn Hughes, daughter of Chance and Brooke Hughes, and Sawyer Williams, son of Craig and Amy Williams. The queen's crown and king's key chain were donated by Grace Jewelry.

The 2019 king, Blake Edzards, and queen, Sofia Gomez-Garcia, will be present.

The following students are candidates for homecoming king and queen:

 

Jaleigh Adams-Tuls

Daughter of Mandy and Todd Tuls and the late Cory Adams.

Emma Brownlow

Daughter of Jennifer Brownlow and Brian Brownlow.

Regan DeBower

Daughter of Pam and Ross DeBower.

Sadie Evans

Daughter of Mari Evans and Jason Evans.

Trinity Tuls

Daughter of Tanya Van Essen and Todd Tuls.

Carmen Westfall

Daughter of Stacy and Dave Westfall.

Tyler Badura

Son of Kris and David Badura.

Leo DeLaRosa

Son of Cindy Carranza.

Garrett Esch

Son of Susie and Dave Esch.

CJ Fleeman

Son of Chuck and Sonya Fleeman.

Colin Flyr

Son of Misty and Scott Flyr.

Ben Janssen

Son of Janelle and Doug Janssen.

Gage Schmidt

Son of Theresa Meyer and Chris Schmidt.

Blayze Standley

Son of Rachelle and Brian Standley.

Aliya Oceguera

Daughter of Katie Oceguera. 

