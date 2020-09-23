CHS announces 2020 homecoming court

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus High School will crown its homecoming royalty Friday night, Sept. 25, following the home football game at 7 p.m. against Lincoln High.

Crown bearers are Torryn Hughes, daughter of Chance and Brooke Hughes, and Sawyer Williams, son of Craig and Amy Williams. The queen's crown and king's key chain were donated by Grace Jewelry.

The 2019 king, Blake Edzards, and queen, Sofia Gomez-Garcia, will be present.

The following students are candidates for homecoming king and queen:

