CHS announces 2022 homecoming court candidates

Columbus High School will crown its homecoming royalty Friday night following the home football game.

The crown bearers are Declan Delano, son of Jeff & Amanda Delano; and Bailey Tunink, daughter of Tyler & Kari Tunink. The queen's crown and king's keychain are donated by Grace Jewelry. 

The following students are candidates for homecoming king and queen: 

Karyme Arcos

Karyme Arcos, daughter of Jose & Noemi Arcos

Activities: National Honor Society, Student Council, Student Council Leadership Team, Latino Leadership, CHS 101, Key Club, S.T.R.I.V.E Tutoring, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Habitat for Humanity, Godteens

Future plans: I plan to attend a four-year university to major in biology for pre-medicine and minor in Spanish. Following my undergrad, I hope to get accepted into medical school and one day become a pediatrician.
Eden Jackson

Eden Jackson, daughter of Jesse & Wendy Jackson

Activities: Cheerleading, NHS, Captain’s Chorale (Concert Chorale), New World Singers, CHS 101, CHS Ambassadors, HOSA, Top 10% of class, youth group at Immanuel Lutheran Church, dance at Lynette’s Dance Studio

Future plans: I plan to continue my education by earning my nursing degree from a four-year school.
Jess Larson

Jess Larson, daughter of Steve & Marcie Larson

Activities: Volleyball, Key Club, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and competition dance at iDance Project.

Future plans: Undecided on a school but going into physical therapy.
Sarah Lasso

Sarah Lasso, daughter of Luis Lasso and Liliana Velasco

Activities: National Honor Society, Student Council, CHS 101, Tri- M Music Honor Society, Student Ambassador, Latino Leadership Group, Junior Class Vice President, Senior Class President, New World Singers, Neptune’s Angels, Speech Team, Tennis Team Girls Golf, American Legion Oratorical, Revolution, Habitat for Humanity Campus Committee, Cornhusker State Games Ambassador

Future plans: Play golf at Northwest Missouri State University and major in political science and pre-law, to later pursue a degree in law.
Joey Long

Joey Long, daughter of Travis and Tracy Long

Activities: CHS 101, Student Council, Student Ambassadors, Key Club, FCA, Soccer, high school Youth Group at Peace Lutheran Church, and life guard at the YMCA

Future plans: I plan to attend college (undecided) to play soccer and major in architectural design.
Reagan Messersmith

Reagan Messersmith, daughter of Michelle and Scott Messersmith

Activities: Student Council, iDance Project, Diamond Dancers, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, STRIVE Tutors, CHS 101, Key Club, BIONIC, National Honor Society, C-Club

Future plans: I plan to attend UNK to major in biology and minor in psychology. I also hope to continue dancing in college. I then plan to go to med school (UNMC) to become a physician assistant.
Ellie Thompson

Ellie Thompson, daughter of Bret and Holly Thompson

Activities: Volleyball, basketball, soccer, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Key Club, Student Council, Student Council Leadership team, National Honor Society, C-club, STRIVE tutors, BIONIC, CHS 101, and GodTeens.

Future plans: I am undecided on a college but I plan to major in biology and become a pediatrician.
Lyv Williams

Lyv Williams, daughter of Craig & Amy Williams

Activities: Cheerleading, National Honor Society, New World Singers, STRIVE tutors, CHS 101, Top 10% of class, Tri-M Music Honor Society, dance at Barb's School of dance.

Future plans: Attend UNL and major undecided
Bryan Alvarado

Bryan Alvarado, Maria and Leopoldo Alvarado

Activities: Revolution, Marching Band, National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, Winter Percussion Ensemble, Baker's Dozen A cappella group, New World Singers

Future plans: Undecided about where to attend college. I plan to study music education and become a band or choir teacher.
Liam Blaser

Liam Blaser, son of Chris and Amy Blaser

Activities: Football, Wrestling, Track, President of NHS, Student Council, CHS 101, Rockin' Readers, FCA, First United Methodist Church Youth  Mission Team

Future plans: I am undecided on a college but looking to continue my student-athlete career playing football and studying pre-medicine. With that, I plan to become an orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine.
Adoriyan Daniels

Adoriyan Daniels, son of Matt Daniels, Allie Daniels, & Doris Valle

Activites: Football, Track, student ambassador, CHS 101, National Honors Society, FCA

Future plans: Attend college and major in exercise science and go into physical therapy
Eli Kruse

Eli Kruse, son of MIke & Angie Kruse

Activities: CHS 101, Student Council, NHS, Football, Baseball

Future plans: Attend UNL and major in engineering
Noah Lawrence

Noah Lawrence, son of Joe & Liz Lawrence

Activities: Cross Country, FCA, CHS 101, and GodTeens

Future Plans: College undecided, majoring in pharmacy
Zachary Muhsman

Zachary Muhsman, son of Bryan & Erica Muhsman

Activities: Football, Powerlifting, 4-H Wranglers Horse Club, NE Pinto Horse Club

Future plans: Will be attending the Cassette House to work on life and job skills
Wyatt Swanson

Wyatt Swanson, son of Jim & Sandra Swanson

Activities: NHS, CHS 101, FCA, Baseball, Youth Leader at church.

Future plans: I plan to attend Mount Marty University to play baseball and get my bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice.
Bentley Willison

Bentley Willison, son of Chad Willison & Jody Willison

Activities: Legion Baseball, Columbus High Baseball, Columbus High football, intramural basketball and is member of Trinity Lutheran church.

Future plans: He is undecided on where he will attend college and plans to major in education.
