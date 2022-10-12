CHS announces 2022 homecoming court candidates

Activities: National Honor Society, Student Council, Student Council Leadership Team, Latino Leadership, CHS 101, Key Club, S.T.R.I.V.E Tutoring, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Habitat for Humanity, Godteens
Future plans: I plan to attend a four-year university to major in biology for pre-medicine and minor in Spanish. Following my undergrad, I hope to get accepted into medical school and one day become a pediatrician.
Activities: Cheerleading, NHS, Captain’s Chorale (Concert Chorale), New World Singers, CHS 101, CHS Ambassadors, HOSA, Top 10% of class, youth group at Immanuel Lutheran Church, dance at Lynette’s Dance Studio
Future plans: I plan to continue my education by earning my nursing degree from a four-year school.
Sarah Lasso, daughter of Luis Lasso and Liliana Velasco
Activities: National Honor Society, Student Council, CHS 101, Tri- M Music Honor Society, Student Ambassador, Latino Leadership Group, Junior Class Vice President, Senior Class President, New World Singers, Neptune’s Angels, Speech Team, Tennis Team Girls Golf, American Legion Oratorical, Revolution, Habitat for Humanity Campus Committee, Cornhusker State Games Ambassador
Future plans: Play golf at Northwest Missouri State University and major in political science and pre-law, to later pursue a degree in law.
Activities: Football, Wrestling, Track, President of NHS, Student Council, CHS 101, Rockin' Readers, FCA, First United Methodist Church Youth Mission Team
Future plans: I am undecided on a college but looking to continue my student-athlete career playing football and studying pre-medicine. With that, I plan to become an orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine.