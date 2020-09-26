CHS awarded $80,000 for college access

Columbus High School will receive $20,000 every year for the next four years to increase the number of students who pursue education after graduation.
The College Access Grant – total worth $80,000 – was recently awarded to Columbus High School (CHS) by the EducationQuest Foundation.
EducationQuest is a Nebraska nonprofit that provides free college planning services, need-based scholarship programs, middle school college access resources and community agency outreach services, in addition to its high school College Access Grants.
CHS School Counselor Bethany Seehusen was involved in getting the grant for CHS and organizing the programs that it will support. She said CHS will use the grant money to pay for college fairs, scholarship application lessons, financial aid presentations and to cover the cost of college visits and open houses for sophomores, freshmen and transfer students.
This isn't the first time CHS has received a College Access Grant from EducationQuest. In 2014, CHS was one of 22 Nebraska schools awarded a grant. Back then, CHS was awarded $10,000 each year for four years. Because enrollment at CHS has increased since then, so has the grant amount.
One goal EducationQuest sets for the schools that receive grants is to increase the number of graduates who pursue some sort of higher education by 10%.
“Any education beyond high school, not just the traditional four years,” EducationQuest Vice President of Grants and Scholarships Eric Drumheller said. “A community college, a trade, a certificate, a license, a two-year or four-year degree. That’s where we want students to go.”
Drumheller said many high schools can accomplish that by focusing on target audiences of students in demographics that tend to have lower rates of post-secondary education. Those groups include minority group students, would-be first-generation college students and students that benefit from the free and reduced lunch program.
“The grant allows a school to serve all students. Everyone can benefit, but for certain activities, we want to make sure those students get extra pushes to encourage them to continue their education,” Drumheller said.
One way CHS encourages target audience students, Seehusen said, is by giving them priority registration for CHS summer college tours. On the tours, Seehusen said, students spend two days visiting different Nebraska colleges and universities. On the third day, she said, they visit local businesses.
“The purpose of that entire event was to allow the students to explore not only college majors and campus visits but also be able to see where the careers are in Columbus that could go along with the majors that they chose,” Seehusen said.
The programs CHS has previously funded with the grant money, Seehusen said, have had a positive effect on the number of CHS students who have applied for and pursued continued education.
She said CHS plans to do the summer tours again using the new grant money because they were so successful in the past. The funds will also be used to continue holding the Apply2College event, where students receive help filling out college applications.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
