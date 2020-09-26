CHS awarded $80,000 for college access

“Any education beyond high school, not just the traditional four years,” EducationQuest Vice President of Grants and Scholarships Eric Drumheller said. “A community college, a trade, a certificate, a license, a two-year or four-year degree. That’s where we want students to go.”

Drumheller said many high schools can accomplish that by focusing on target audiences of students in demographics that tend to have lower rates of post-secondary education. Those groups include minority group students, would-be first-generation college students and students that benefit from the free and reduced lunch program.

“The grant allows a school to serve all students. Everyone can benefit, but for certain activities, we want to make sure those students get extra pushes to encourage them to continue their education,” Drumheller said.

One way CHS encourages target audience students, Seehusen said, is by giving them priority registration for CHS summer college tours. On the tours, Seehusen said, students spend two days visiting different Nebraska colleges and universities. On the third day, she said, they visit local businesses.