CHS Band and Choir compete at district music contest

The Columbus High School Choir and Discoverers Band recently rocked the house at a district contest.

The weekend of April 21-23 marked the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA)'s district music contest, where 17 competing schools vied for judges’ approvals in choir and band performances.

The choir brought home one excellent rating, eight superior ratings, four superior ratings with distinction and one outstanding performance. Band brought one good, seven excellent, 18 superior, one superior with distinction and one outstanding performance.

Seventy students competed in ensemble and solo performances for choir while the band sent 29 competitors across ensembles, solo performances, duets and band performances. Many performers in both groups performed in more than one category.

Competitors can take home one of four ratings on a performance. Excellent means their work is above expectations. Superior means two of the three judges rate them superior. Superior with distinction means judges decided unanimously that the performance was superior. Outstanding performance, the final rating, means the performance was the best the awarding judge had seen in that category, and are uncommon.

Judges work across several categories, Choir Director Jacob Ritter said.

“Sometimes the judges you’ll have for a group of three could be judging solos the next day,” Ritter said.

Among the choir performances was Jenna Taylor, who received an outstanding performance rating on her solo performance.

“That could be from anywhere between 20, 30, 40 acts in a day so that is a fantastic achievement,” Ritter said.

There is an honorable mention rating for outstanding performer, as well, in this case awarded to Olivia Brittenham for her solo performance.

The choir overall scored four superior ratings with distinction, a massive achievement according to Ritter.

“Of course all the soloists are aiming for that top spot. We usually do well with superior but getting the outstanding performer is a very high distinction,” Ritter added.

In addition to their vocal performers, the choir brought along Lillian Hudnall, who received an excellent rating for her violin solo. While this isn't a vocal performance, it didn't quite fit in band categories either, so she was able to compete in vocal.

Jarrett Peabody received the outstanding performer award for his alto saxophone solo performance. Jarrett Peabody and Becca Anderson received honorable mention for their saxophone duet as well.

Band Director Jeff Peabody said he’s proud of this group, and that they had more performers than usual this year, more than probably any other school in the district, and probably more than any two combined.

“There are just a lot of kids who really seem to be interested in music as an outlet and as a way to demonstrate they have skill at something maybe not everybody sees on a regular basis,” Peabody said.

The performers, Peabody added, are building skills outside of just being able to play instruments.

“These are kids who now have a demonstrated ability to work on an independent project with a deadline and get good strong results,” Peabody said.

Peabody noted that these traits will look good and carry over well on resumes and job applications.

“An independent project that has a deadline and that you can do it with a good strong result - that has value that will carry a long way,” Peabody said.

