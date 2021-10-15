CHS band's attitude helping group this season

If there’s one attribute that could accurately describe the Columbus High School marching band members it’s their positive attitudes, CHS Band Director Jeff Peabody said.

It was seen recently, Peabody said, as the band braced temperatures in the low 30s early Thursday morning just to practice.

“They want to be good but they want it to be fun,” Peabody said. “And they know the two things can go together. I think that’s what I’m enjoying the most is that they know the most fun comes from being good at it. They put the work in.”

When talking to the band members, it doesn’t take long to notice they’ve been enjoying the season.

CHS co-drum major Lena Costello, a senior, said since it’s her final year with the band she has wanted the season to be one of the best.

“I think it’s been going great,” Costello said. “Everyone is energized and motivated. Especially last year with (the COVID-19 pandemic) it’s good to get back to a sense of normality.”

Costello and the band members hope they can close out the season strong on Oct. 23 at the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Contest in Kearney.

Before then, the team hopes to fine-tune a few details, Costello said.

“We want to push ourselves and see how far we can go with it,” she said. “We know it’s a really good show and we know we’re totally capable of making it awesome. That’s definitely a motivator as well.”

The team hopes to come away from state with its seventh-straight superior ranking. If the last competitions are any good indicators, the band members have a strong chance to continue their streak.

Last Saturday, the CHS marching band performed at both the March to the Meridian contest in Yankton, South Dakota, and then the Dutchmen Field Championships in Orange City, Iowa.

In Yankton, the band was awarded the grand champion as well as finished first place in field, color guard and percussion. Additionally, the team ended up in third in the parade, helping CHS finish as the combined parade/field champions.

The Yankton competition began with a parade where the different teams crossed the lower level of the double-decker bridge that is over the Missouri River.

“It’s a super fun parade that we always have a fun time participating in,” Peabody said.

Later the same day, the band traveled to the Dutchmen Field Championships where the team finished fourth overall in its class. Bellevue East finished first, Mitchell – a school out of South Dakota - was the runner-up and Sioux Falls Jefferson was third.

“We were thrilled to get fourth there in Orange City (because) there is some stiff competition,” Peabody said. “We were also super thrilled after winning it all in Yankton so we’ve been riding high all week long.”

He added the competitions are usually held on different days but this year was different.

“It was a big, big day for the kids,” Peabody said.

Costello said the experience was enjoyable but joked the team took “multiple naps” between the performances.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.