CHS choir students break records for All-State

Others named to All-State include Bri Eickhoff, Abby Degn, Paola Bautista, Eric Martinez, Bryan Alvarado, Hailey Oshel, Regan DeBower and Kenzie Kallweit.

Ritter noted that in his six years of teaching at CHS, he’s never had more than eight students be named to the Nebraska All-State Choir until now.

“It’s a big jump … I really do think it’s a testament to our efforts and the talent that the current Columbus High School Choir represents,” Ritter said, adding that he had been expecting six to eight students receiving the recognition.

“The magnitude of this achievement, which would be (similar) to state golf or state tennis ... It’s literally making state, which is just a huge achievement.”

This year has been difficult due to the COVID pandemic, Ritter said, but he thanked Columbus Public Schools for allowing the choir program to continue, and CHS is making every precaution to ensure students remain healthy.

“I hope these kids can be seen by the public as much as possible, simply because they are going to be missing other opportunities due to COVID-19,” Ritter said. “If you ever get a chance to come see any of these groups this year, they really are a special bunch of kids that I’m very lucky I get to work with.”

