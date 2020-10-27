CHS choir students break records for All-State

Editor's note: A previous version of this article had incorrectly named the CHS vocal music director as Jason Ritter. His name is Jacob Ritter.
Two records have been broken at Columbus High School as 13 students recently were named to the Nebraska All-State Choir and one student having been named to the group for four years in a row.
“The event takes place every year and features anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 high school students sending in audition recordings to a team of judges who select anywhere from 300 to 400 students to be a part of the Nebraska All-State Choir, which typically meets at during the month of November at the (Nebraska Music Educators Association) convention,” CHS Vocal Music Director Jacob Ritter said.
For three days during the convention, members of the All-State Choir rehearse and perform with a nationally renowned clinician.
Senior Alex Brandenburg has been named to the All-State Choir each year throughout his high school career. This is also a record-breaking accomplishment for CHS.
“I’m completely over-the-top excited about it,” Brandenburg said. “I’ve been working super hard and I’m just glad that my hard work paid off, so I could get that opportunity during high school.”
During his freshman year of high school, Brandenburg had one-on-one voice lessons with Columbus Middle School vocal music teacher Celeste Ditter. After that, he got the hang of studying music (the selection is announced in mid-July) for two months and later auditioned for the spot.
“Leading up to the audition, I’d probably spend, combined hours, at least 100,” he noted.
Although the All-State Choir would typically meet in-person, a virtual event is being held this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We will technically still perform together, we’re going to be recording ourselves individually and then make it into a virtual choir,” Brandenburg said. “They’re going to combine all of the voices.”
Brandenburg has also been involved in football, track, concert choir, New World Singers, Baker’s Dozen, the National Honor Society and musicals. His mother, Mandy, noted that he’s volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and special needs individuals.
“He’s just very dedicated, and I’m proud of him for that,” she said.
Brandenburg is setting his sights on attending Doane University upon graduating from Columbus High School. He’s currently interning with Ditter, as he plans to be a music teacher.
“I’ve been singing all my life but I’ve been doing it with choirs since eighth grade,” Brandenburg said. “I think it’s just the feeling of being able to express yourself in something so meaningful, like music.”
Four CHS students have been named to the All-State Choir for the second time: Jesus Diaz, Jenna Taylor, Ayden Prososki and Lyv Williams.
Others named to All-State include Bri Eickhoff, Abby Degn, Paola Bautista, Eric Martinez, Bryan Alvarado, Hailey Oshel, Regan DeBower and Kenzie Kallweit.
Ritter noted that in his six years of teaching at CHS, he’s never had more than eight students be named to the Nebraska All-State Choir until now.
“It’s a big jump … I really do think it’s a testament to our efforts and the talent that the current Columbus High School Choir represents,” Ritter said, adding that he had been expecting six to eight students receiving the recognition.
“The magnitude of this achievement, which would be (similar) to state golf or state tennis ... It’s literally making state, which is just a huge achievement.”
This year has been difficult due to the COVID pandemic, Ritter said, but he thanked Columbus Public Schools for allowing the choir program to continue, and CHS is making every precaution to ensure students remain healthy.
“I hope these kids can be seen by the public as much as possible, simply because they are going to be missing other opportunities due to COVID-19,” Ritter said. “If you ever get a chance to come see any of these groups this year, they really are a special bunch of kids that I’m very lucky I get to work with.”
