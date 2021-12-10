CHS course provides training for early childhood

On Thursday, Columbus High School students learned different types of abuse and preventative measures through their child development course taught by educator Mandy Jaixen. As part of a semester-long Safe With You Training, they saw what such mistreatment can look like with real-life images and X-rays of children who were abused.

Jaixen said this class in particular is “a little bit more of a harder day.”

“We’re just looking at the signs so students are able to tell,” Jaixen said. “That’s just in case if something is going on they can tell an adult or someone that it’s happening.”

Jennifer Snyder with Educational Service Unit 7 visited the class to also teach the high schoolers different types of abuse: physical, sexual, emotional and neglect. Additionally, she educated them on how such mistreatment can be prevented.

The course implements the training which provides them instruction if they decide to go into early childhood education, Jaixen said.

The course is taught each semester at CHS. Typically, day care providers have the training but the high school decided to have such a class as an early childhood pathway, Jaixen said.

“If they work at day cares, it provides them that training,” Jaixen said.

She added knowing those kinds of indicators is “very relevant" to students' lives.

“A lot of my kids babysit so seeing those signs can help a child later in life,” Jaixen said. “I think for parents it’s good to know that someone has had this kind of training so they’re more aware of what the symptoms are.”

Jaixen said the students have also learned about sudden infant death and shaken baby syndrome.

CHS sophomore Alissa Pacheco, 15, said she’s found the class very beneficial. Pacheco – who wants to become a teacher – said the course has given her a better idea of that particular job field.

“It helps me with this kind of career,” Pacheco said. “From people who have taken the class, they say it’s very helpful. I’m not sure what grade I’m going to teach in but I think this class (especially) with younger kids will be very helpful.”

She added the class has taught her how to take care of a child by giving the students a RealCare Baby. The infants are essentially dolls but provides a simulation on how the teenagers should take care of the babies like when to feed it.

Pacheco said when she took hers home, it changed her view on raising an infant.

“It taught me a lesson,” Pacheco said. “It’s not as easy as you think.”

For students like Pacheco, the class is designed to help high schoolers prepare for that given workforce, Jaixen said.

“If they want to go straight into a day care or early childhood, they have a little bit better understanding than someone who didn’t have the training right away,” she said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

