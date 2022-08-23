CHS goes into lock out and hold in place

Columbus High School went into a lock out and hold in place Tuesday morning.

A Tuesday morning press release from the Columbus Police Department states that on Aug. 23 at 7:47 a.m., there was a report of a male subject walking in the area with a gun. Columbus Public Schools was notified of a potential threat and Columbus High School and Lost Creek School were put on "lock out and hold in place."

A CPS press release further explained that the individual was seen to potentially be carrying a weapon around 35th Street and 33rd Avenue (a few blocks from Lost Creek) by a motorist.

Lost Creek went into lockout procedure while Columbus High went into a hold in place for all classrooms. No other CPS buildings were in the area of this investigation.

Police officers were on scene and identified a person of interest. The press release reported officers recovered a BB gun, which was not recovered on school property.

“At this time, there is no threat to the school,” Molczyk told the Telegram Tuesday morning.

Columbus Public Schools officials said the measures would be lifted when CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz receives the all clear from the Columbus Police Department. That message was received shortly before 9:30 a.m.

"Columbus Public Schools' number one priority is student safety and the collaborative communication and procedures were completed in partnership with the Columbus Police Department," the CPS release states.

"CPS would like to thank our staff, parents and the Columbus Police Department for their assistance in this matter."

Investigation into the matter is ongoing.