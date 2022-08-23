 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

CHS goes into lockdown

  • Updated
  • 0
CHS

Columbus High School, 3434 Discoverer Drive in Columbus.

 Hannah Schrodt

Columbus High School went into lockdown Tuesday morning.

A Tuesday morning press release from the Columbus Police Department states that on Aug. 23 at 7:47 a.m., there was a report of a male subject walking in the area with a gun. Columbus Public Schools was notified of a potential threat and Columbus High School and Lost Creek School were put on "lockout and hold in place."

Police officers are on scene and have identified a person of interest. The press release reported officers recovered a BB gun, which was not recovered on school property.

“At this time, there is no threat to the school,” Molczyk told the Telegram Tuesday morning.

Columbus Public Schools officials said the lockdown would be lifted when CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz receives the all clear from the Columbus Police Department. That message was received shortly before 9:30 a.m.

People are also reading…

Investigation into the matter is ongoing.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Plea deal reached in theft case

Plea deal reached in theft case

A Columbus woman who had been facing a felony theft charged has paid $60,000 in restitution and entered into a plea deal on Aug. 18 in Platte …

Watch Now: Related Video

Record rainfall floods Dallas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News