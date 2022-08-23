CHS goes into lockdown

Columbus High School went into lockdown Tuesday morning.

A Tuesday morning press release from the Columbus Police Department states that on Aug. 23 at 7:47 a.m., there was a report of a male subject walking in the area with a gun. Columbus Public Schools was notified of a potential threat and Columbus High School and Lost Creek School were put on "lockout and hold in place."

Police officers are on scene and have identified a person of interest. The press release reported officers recovered a BB gun, which was not recovered on school property.

“At this time, there is no threat to the school,” Molczyk told the Telegram Tuesday morning.

Columbus Public Schools officials said the lockdown would be lifted when CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz receives the all clear from the Columbus Police Department. That message was received shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Investigation into the matter is ongoing.