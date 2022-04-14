CHS has strong showing at SkillsUSA state competition

Columbus High School senior Cole Hottovy had big aspirations when he recently entered the SkillsUSA state competition. Hottovy came up short of taking first place last year and was hoping to outdo that performance.

Hottovy joked he had extra motivation because his advisers told him he would have to walk home if he didn’t win at the state tournament held last Friday in Grand Island.

It looked like it worked as Hottovy won the state championship in cabinetmaking.

“It was pretty amazing,” said Hottovy, who has been the president of the high school’s SkillsUSA program for the past two years. “… It was a lot of fun. I truly wish kids around the school would know about this amazing opportunity (SkillsUSA) that’s out there.”

He wasn’t the only one who came in first place at state. Derek Glasshoff won for sheet metal, Fisher Cyza took first in related technical math and Fisher and Blake Ramaeker won for mechatronics.

Meanwhile, Amelia Cyza and Tristan Kamm were the runners-up in architectural drafting and motorcycle service technology.

SkillsUSA is a national program that helps students develop personal, technical and workplace skills. The SkillsUSA students have different fields of interest they can focus on such as welding, construction, baking, woodworking, public speaking and more. The students then competed in those categories at the state competition.

State was a showcase of career and technical education students where said teens competed hands-on in a different trade, technical or leadership field.

CHS students Rylee Renner, Hailey Hoffman, Jocelyn Sohl, Benjamin Gascon, Brandon Glasshof and Evan Line also competed at state.

CHS educator and program adviser Tracy Dodson said he was amazed by the high school students’ work throughout the year.

“You knew it was going to be good,” Dodson said. “We didn’t have a whole lot of kids going down there. But I knew with the kids who we did have going down they were good quality kids.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition was held virtually last year. Columbus won in sheet metal and architectural drafting but Dodson said he, the other advisers and students knew since the competition was in-person, they had to show “they were the real deal.”

Marcus Gillesspie, Joe Krysl, Ben Loeffelholz and Danita Wickens were the other SkillsUSA advisers.

Derek Glasshoff – who’s been with SkillsUSA for the past three years – said this was the first time he went to state. He said he spent extra work over the last couple of months on sheet metal to help him prepare for the competition.

“It was challenging but all the hard work paid off,” he said. “… It was exciting. It felt pretty good. It felt like I accomplished something.”

Now, he along with Hottovy, Fisher Cyza and Ramaeker have punched their ticket to nationals which will be from June 20-24 in Atlanta.

Hottovy said, similar to state, his goal is to win it all at nationals.

“It’s the same as state,” he said, with a big grin.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

