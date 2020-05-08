You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
CHS legend Benson passes away
View Comments
breaking alert top story

CHS legend Benson passes away

{{featured_button_text}}

Longtime Columbus High coach Rick Benson has passed away. The current Discoverer boys golf coach and former wrestling coach was 67.

Exact information on when Benson started his career at CHS wasn't fully available Friday evening when the Telegram learned of Benson's death. Athletic Director Tim Kwapnioski believes Benson had been with the school since at least the early 1980's.

Services and funeral information will be forthcoming next week. The Telegram will have more on Benson and his career next week as well.

"Coach Rick Benson was an honorable man, husband, father and someone who is more than just a coach. He always maintained a high standard," Kwapnioski said. "He believed in toughness, hard work and competing with integrity and honor. My thoughts, prayers, and sincere condolences go out to the entire Benson family. The Discoverer Nation will be eternally grateful for coach Benson's immeasurable contribution."

Rick Benson Mugshot (copy)

Longtime CHS coach Rick Benson passed away on Friday. Benson led Columbus wrestling and boys golf during a Discoverer career that spanned more than three decades.
View Comments
4
0
2
48
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News