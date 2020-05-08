CHS legend Benson passes away

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Longtime Columbus High coach Rick Benson has passed away. The current Discoverer boys golf coach and former wrestling coach was 67.

Exact information on when Benson started his career at CHS wasn't fully available Friday evening when the Telegram learned of Benson's death. Athletic Director Tim Kwapnioski believes Benson had been with the school since at least the early 1980's.

Services and funeral information will be forthcoming next week. The Telegram will have more on Benson and his career next week as well.

"Coach Rick Benson was an honorable man, husband, father and someone who is more than just a coach. He always maintained a high standard," Kwapnioski said. "He believed in toughness, hard work and competing with integrity and honor. My thoughts, prayers, and sincere condolences go out to the entire Benson family. The Discoverer Nation will be eternally grateful for coach Benson's immeasurable contribution."

