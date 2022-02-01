CHS New World Singers to perform on Valentine's Day

A long-standing tradition, the Columbus High School New World Singers’ Dinner Show will be making its long-awaited return later this month.

The New World Singers will host the event from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14, at Immanuel Lutheran Family Life Center, 1470 23rd Ave. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. with the performances to follow at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $25. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3HkpKAB.

CHS Vocal Music Director Jacob Ritter said the last concert hasn't been performed in decades. Despite being dormant for several years, Ritter said he’s heard from community members asking about bringing back the Dinner Show.

“It was a really popular event,” Ritter said, adding the show was originally held at The New World Inn, which is now the home of the Ramada Inn and River’s Edge Convention Center.

“People would fill the seats and people would come and spend an evening enjoying a nice dinner and basically listen to the New World Singers perform. It was a good fundraiser.”

New World Singers won’t be the only ones performing that night. The Neptune’s Angels – the CHS women’s ensemble – and the men’s ensemble, The Baker’s Dozen, will also sing.

The songs will run the gamut, Ritter said. Performances will include popular songs from The Beatles, Maroon 5, Adele and Diamond Rio, as well as barbershop tunes and more.

CHS senior Yilani Campuzano – who’s in her first year with New World Singers – said she’s looking forward to the event as it’s a chance for her and her fellow singers to showcase their hard work.

“I’m really excited to share the new pieces that we’ve been rehearsing,” Campuzano said. “They’re really amazing. I’m really excited to show them to the people and see them have a good time.”

Fellow senior Caleb Paden said the upcoming show will be a cappella which is a style he likes to sing.

“We can just cut loose and do these really cool songs that most people will know,” he said. “It’s a whole lot of fun.”

Ritter said he’s been amazed by this year’s group of singers as they've gotten better every year since he took over the program seven years ago.

“They love to work hard,” he said. “They dedicate themselves to it and they do the best they can.”

Ritter said the event wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for the New World Singers booster members Liliana Velasco, Ann and Michel Brittenham, Jill Colegrove, Lindsey Rosno and Delanie Hudnall. He credited the boosters as being the driving force in bringing back the Dinner Show.

“There have been a lot of calls for it,” Ritter said. “People have asked for it by name since I started at CHS, seven years ago. So we felt like it was a good year to bring it back.”

