CHS pathway program for aspiring health care workers

Pathways, or pathway programs, are a type of course that Columbus High School started some time back to prepare students for their potential careers before they even graduate high school. It is open to students from age 16 and older as a career development course.

The health pathway program is aimed at students interested in health care. Health science teacher Kelsey Newman said the program’s purpose is to give students experience and opportunities they normally wouldn’t have during school hours. They can also receive career certifications if they are capable.

“The purpose of the health pathway is to align opportunities for students in high school to get their hands on different paths in the healthcare field,” Newman said.

The courses come with a partnership with Columbus Community Hospital and Central Community College as a practical application course for students to participate in during the school day. Newman says this is important for those who already have a full roster of extracurricular activities.

“It’s an opportunity for us to provide those classes for students so they don’t have to find time juggling sports, other jobs and their homework outside of school,” Newman said. “It gives them an opportunity to get things accomplished while they’re in school.”

This is also a way for those who have an interest to gauge their interests before they get to college. If they decide it’s not for them, she said, they can know that before they enroll in college courses.

“It also gives them an opportunity to make that decision instead of going in freshman year of college and going 'Oh, shoot, I don’t know what I want to get into,'" she said.

Newman said, though, that the 15 students who signed up for the class this semester are very enthusiastic about the class and its topics.

“It’s not for everybody, so the kids that do sign up for it are the ones that want to be in there. Sometimes our topics go deeper than what we are covering just because they’re so curious,” Newman said.

In the class, students may go to the hospital and see the environments and devices associated with the various health care professions, such as surgery robots. In the classroom, there are hospital beds that may be used for practice of communication or simulated procedures. They also listen to lectures and stories from Wendy Kallhoff, a nurse from the local hospital, who relays stories and advice from her time as a registered nurse.

“Her and I have been writing curriculum along with curriculum writers at CPS, to kinda get the ball rolling,” Newman said.

Columbus High School Principal Dave Hiebner said this is also an opportunity to receive Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) certification as well as CPR and first aid.

“Most schools in some capacity offer anatomy, physiology or health but this is a more focused are in regards to health care, future careers, and opportunities in it,” Hiebner said.

The school offers several pathway classes, including digital media, education, manufacturing and mechatronics, all of which offer similar learning opportunities and partnerships with local business and education programs. Hiebner said the program thrives on that community involvement.

“I think it shows a great partnership with Columbus Community Hospital and the work that we can do together to create the program. Schools can only go so far, but we need that community support to make things happen,” Hiebner said.

With that, he added that the people teaching those courses are also pivotal to the program’s success.

“We can have all the programs in the world but we have to have great people instructing those programs and I think we do just that right now, so we’re really excited about that,” Hiebner said.

