CHS prepping for musical opening day

A simple story about love is at the heart of the Columbus High School's production of "The Baker's Love," co-director Joe Quinn said.

The students have been hard at work leading up to the show as they started dress rehearsal this week. Opening night will bet 7 p.m. on Friday with follow up performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, both at Columbus Middle School Nantkes Auditorium, 2200 26th St.

General admission is $7 while students get in for $5. Tickets will be sold at the door but purchasing them online is encouraged. To do so, visit bit.ly/3GDLhEB.

The musical – written by Joseph Stein, with lyrics and music by Stephen Schwartz – is about a baker, Aimable, and his wife, Genevieve, moving to a small French village to supply the townspeople bread. However, when Genevieve leaves her husband for another man, Aimable falls into a depression and isn’t able to make bread. The residents then decide to help bring the baker’s wife back to help him become happy and start baking again.

Quinn said when he and the other directors were looking at musicals to perform this year, they wanted a different show compared to the “showy” production of last year -- “Bye Bye Birdie.”

“We wanted to try something a little different,” Quinn said. “This show has a more comfy tone to it. It’s simpler. … It’s a nice, simple story. It’s very quaint.”

CHS junior Riley Gausman – who plays Aimable – said he loves the play as it “boils down to villagers are sad because they don’t have bread. The baker – me – comes into town, gives them bread and they’re happy. But my wife leaves so I don’t make them the bread so it makes them sad. So they have to get my wife back so I can be happy again and they can get their bread.”

Quinn said the play also examines the other townspeople and the struggles that they have in their lives.

“We see the story of love played out in different ways,” he said. “We see that sometimes you make mistakes and the people you love can forgive you. And it’s OK to step away from something because it’s better for you. (The play) also has sprinkled in the fun stories of some of the other townspeople.”

CHS senior Olivia Brittenham – who plays the titular character – said she identifies with her character. Genevieve believes she's independent but as the play goes on the baker’s wife realizes she needs other people too, Brittenham said.

“That’s a reality check for her,” Brittenham said. “I sometimes need that reality check too in life. I relate to my character really well.”

The two leads and Quinn noted several of the cast and crew are experiencing multiple emotions leading up to the show. “Excitement, stress and chaos” were just a few adjectives used to describe the week.

“We’re trying to balance that stress and excitement with the show,” Gausman said. “… We’re just trying hard to stay on track so we can perform really well this weekend.”

