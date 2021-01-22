CHS readies for 'Bye Bye Birdie'

“I track all of my activities in a planner so I can schedule around them,” she said. “Occasionally, I have to miss a day, but it works out in the end.”

McDonald also recruited help from professional artist and CHS 2019 graduate Megan Brewer. Brewer, who volunteered her time to the production, attempted to capture the time period in color and style. As well as added her own touches.

“I took the general ideas from reference images,” she said of the Yankton locations, “but I tried to break it down as much as I could to make it still feel fictional and feel original to (Sweet Apple).”

Brewer watched a version of the musical and used a color palette that any classic car owner would recognize.

“I know pastels were big during the ‘50s, when this play is set,” she said. “So I added those colors into it some. I also am using a lot of black and white. That contrast and bold lines help it stand out on stage.”

Construction was a new thing for Brewer, whose work is mostly with oil paints on canvas.

“This is a way to get out of my comfort zone,” she said. “I have done smaller woodworking projects, but nothing like this.”