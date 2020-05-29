CHS senior overcomes adversity

While growing up in these circumstances was difficult, it taught Noaha life lessons that have led to him being successful.

Overcoming these obstacles has only added another level of appreciation for winning the scholarship.

"Life may be hard, but you can’t give up," Macario said. "As long as you push through it and give it your best, you’re going to accomplish things you never thought you could.

"It feels really good. I feel proud of myself just sticking through the tough times and not giving up and everything. I feel great about that and I feel proud of myself."

On top of excelling in the classroom, he was on both the football and wrestling team.

"He never made varsity, but he’s always a big backer, he supports the football and wrestling team," Gokie said. "Noaha is very upbeat. He doesn’t get a lot of playing time in football, but when we did he was very excited he was excited on the sideline when anyone did anything good."