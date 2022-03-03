CHS students preparing for upcoming show

If there is one trait that stands out in this year’s play cast, it’s the Columbus High School students’ sense of humor, director Chelsea Parker said.

With that in hand, this year's production, “The Happiest Millionaire," is a chance to showcase the teenagers' comedic talents, Parker said.

Soon, community members can enjoy the zaniness that comes from the show. The play starts at 7 p.m. Friday at Columbus Middle School, 2200 26th St. There are also shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets cost $7 for adults and $5 for students. C-Stamps will allow students to get in for free.

“It’s a really good show,” said Parker. “It’s a comedy so it’s more upbeat than the musical. The musical is kind of funny. But it was kind of more serious. So (the play) allows you to show off the comedic talents that we have at the high school.”

“The Happiest Millionaire” – written by Kyle Crichton – is about the eccentric and rich Anthony J. Drexel-Biddle who is known for erratic behavior like collecting alligators or randomly bursting into song and dance. However, when his daughter, Cordelia, wants to marry, the soon-to-be in-laws are shocked by the millionaire's behavior.

Senior Cole Kampschneider - who plays the titular character – said the play is an exploration of a father and daughter as Cordelia wants to move on with her life.

“He wants to keep this family he knows so well together,” said Kampschneider, who’s been in theater for four years. “The main conflict – there are many conflicts throughout the play – is that tug-of-war between those two characters.”

He added, he enjoys the plays as it allows him to “find new punch lines to land.”

“I like the adaptability of this (play). It’s an open area for us to do whatever we want,” he said.

Parker said the show is “pretty light.”

“It’s been a lot of bringing the energy to it and trying to get all of the different characters to work together,” she said. “We’ve been giving our kids (the chance) to have moments to shine in that respect.”

The play has plenty of eccentric characters with the biggest one being "The Happiest Millionaire" himself, Parker said.

“He owns alligators as pets, he’s really into boxing and his kids don’t go to school or anything,” Parker said. “So he has unconventional ways of thinking and raising kids. He places a lot more importance on having fun and enjoying yourself rather than finding something to make a living because he has this money. He’s been able to do whatever he wants with it. He’s a lot of fun.”

This year’s cast is also new to the performing scene -- more than half of the students will experience their first show this weekend, Parker said.

“So I think we’ve got five who have been in a show and the other 10 are in their first show,” she said.

