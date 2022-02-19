CHS students ready to take on Science Bowl

Five Columbus High School students are about to challenge other high schools in the area, not in a sport but rather testing their knowledge in math and science.

Victoria Dannelly, Gregory Davidchik, Tristan Kamm, Cooper Duranski and Isaiah Eilers will be the students representing CHS in this competition. Columbus is also one of nine schools competing in the 2022 National Science Bowl regional competition virtually starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The other high schools come from Bellevue, Utica, Omaha, Elkhorn, Lincoln and Norfolk.

Each team is composed of four students, an alternate and a teacher who is an adviser and coach, according to a Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science press release. The competition quizzes the students on several science topics including biology, chemistry, Earth science, physics, energy and math. The DOE Office of Science manages the National Science Bowl and sponsors the finals competition.

Eilers said he and his teammates are looking forward to the competition.

“For the last few days, we’ve just done some practice and getting ready for what it’s going to be like,” he said.

Columbus High School science teacher Brian Townsend – who is the adviser and coach - said he selected teens who have shown interest in participating in the Science Bowl as well as students who have competed in quiz bowl competitions and have expertise in math and science.

“They’re used to that format of answering questions,” Townsend said. “I wanted to have kids who were experienced in answering those questions.”

The students have about 10 seconds to answer a question and if they get it right they have a chance for a bonus question to add to the team score, Townsend said.

Townsend said this isn’t CHS’ first time at the competition.

The CHS students are also one of the thousands over the U.S. who are studying and preparing to compete in the regionals – which will be held in different areas nationally the same day.

The winning team from the virtual regional competitions will then compete in the national finals which will be on March 1. Depending on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other entities, the competition will be in person or held virtually.

High school teams then compete for the national championship on May 21 if it is held virtually. If it’s in-person, the competition will be from April 28 to May 2 in Washington, DC.

Teams will receive at least $500, and up to $2,500, if they finish in the first person. The funds would go toward the school’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) activities.

The National Science Bowl was created by the DOE Office of Science in 1991 as a way to spark an interest in the youth to pursue careers in science and math, according to the department’s press release.

Townsend said he hopes the students have a chance at the upcoming competition to showcase the knowledge they’ve learned so far.

“That kind of competition tends to bring out some of the best skills and talents that they have,” Townsend said.

