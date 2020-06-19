Church to reopen for services, hold food pantry

This weekend, Centro Misionero De Cristo Para Las Naciones in Columbus is set to reopen for services, said Pastor Miguel Godoy.
They will also be holding their monthly food pantry on Saturday in partnership with Food Bank for the Heartland in a time of heightened need due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past few months, the church has doubled the number of households they serve from 150 to 300.
“We’re looking forward to it. We have the restrictions, we have the precautions,” Godoy said. “We still want people to come and congregate.”
Services will be Saturday at 7 a.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m., he said, and after three months out on account of COVID-19, they are excited. Part of the restrictions involve keeping people 6 feet apart.
“If they want to come with a mask they can wear it. It’s optional,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can to keep everything clean as far as doors and handles, all that.”
This Saturday will also be the food pantry, which in the past few months has been a drive-through because of the pandemic, said Godoy, and drivers should come by at 8 a.m. to get a number for the event.
The actual drive-through will start at 11 a.m. and continue to 1 p.m., or until supplies last. It will take place at Centro Misionero de Cristo para Las Naciones, 2700 33rd Ave.
Godoy's wife, Elsa, is the one who initially started the food pantry, said Godoy. They have been working with the Food Bank for the Heartland since at least 2015, said Angie Grote, communications manager for Food Bank for the Heartland.
Platte County’s food insecurity rate is 9.7%, according to 2018 Feeding America data. The group projects that number to rise to 14.7% this year due to COVID. In the United States as a whole, the food insecurity rate was 11.5%, according to the 2018 data. Feeding America is a nonprofit hunger-relief organization.
The child food insecurity rate in Platte County is 13.7% according to Grote.
“We are seeing unprecedented need right now due to COVID-19,” Grote said.
There are no requirements to attend, she added.
They will have over 330 community packs, which are 28-pound boxes filled with non-perishable items such as beans, pasta, rice, peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables and other pantry staple items, she said, which are assembled at Food Bank for the Heartland by volunteers. There will also be sliced bread and fresh produce.
From March 15 to May 15, Food Bank for the Heartland distributed 3,974,012 meals in their service area, which includes 77 counties in Nebraska and 16 in Western Iowa. Their average for a two month period is 2,790,364, according to Grote and a press release.
“We’re seeing an increase in need in communities throughout our service area. We increased the amount of food we are sending to our mobile pantries just because of the need,” she said. “It’s so much higher with having been closed, having many employees be laid off or furloughed. It’s a difficult time then for so many families.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
