Church to reopen for services, hold food pantry

This weekend, Centro Misionero De Cristo Para Las Naciones in Columbus is set to reopen for services, said Pastor Miguel Godoy.

They will also be holding their monthly food pantry on Saturday in partnership with Food Bank for the Heartland in a time of heightened need due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past few months, the church has doubled the number of households they serve from 150 to 300.

“We’re looking forward to it. We have the restrictions, we have the precautions,” Godoy said. “We still want people to come and congregate.”

Services will be Saturday at 7 a.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m., he said, and after three months out on account of COVID-19, they are excited. Part of the restrictions involve keeping people 6 feet apart.

“If they want to come with a mask they can wear it. It’s optional,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can to keep everything clean as far as doors and handles, all that.”

This Saturday will also be the food pantry, which in the past few months has been a drive-through because of the pandemic, said Godoy, and drivers should come by at 8 a.m. to get a number for the event.