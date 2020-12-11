Church's coat drive aims to get people warm

When members of the Columbus Federated Church’s congregation see a need, they fill it.
During a Bible study group at the church, Kathy Leischner and Katie Claus came across the information that there appeared to be a need for adult winter coats for those unable to afford them.
That’s when, Leischner said, the idea for a coat drive came about.
“When we first came up with the idea, we were all in a Bible study … and we thought it was a great idea to do that but it needed to run through some type of committee,” Leischner said.
Claus is a member of the church’s social concerns and mission committee, and she presented the idea to and received approval from the rest of the body.
“At first, we were going to wait until next year and start it more in the early fall. But then we decided ‘no, they need them now. Let’s start it now and see how many coats we can collect from our congregation this year and get those coats out to people … and next year go out into the community and do a community coat drive’,” Leischner said.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is also a contributing factor, she added.
“…Because of COVID, you know, having everybody come into the church and having coats coming into the church. We just didn’t think we should do that,” Leischner said.
So far, around 50 to 60 coats have been collected. The drive will continue until Dec. 19.
Support Local Journalism
“We thought that (the congregation) would be enough because it’s kind of late in the season…” Claus said. “We’re getting adult winter coats, and we’re taking them to the (Columbus) Rescue Mission and they are distributing the coats.”
Claus noted that many people have good winter coats that they don’t wear that may brighten up somebody else’s day.
“The coats that we have collected so far are really warm and clean,” Claus said.
Those in the community who have winter coats to donate can save the coats so they can be donated during the Federated Church’s drive next year, Leischner added.
“We’re hoping that all of this is going to be cleared away, by August or maybe September, then we could start doing advertising for people in the community,” she said.
There is a designated rack inside the church at which congregation members can drop off coats at their convenience.
“People are taking them down to the church and there’ll be masks and so forth,” Claus said. “We have just a rack in the narthex; they just put the coats on the rack at any time – not at certain times, just whenever they want to go there and put it on the rack – and one of us on the committee will take the coats to the Rescue Mission. So it’s all pretty safe.”
Looking to 2021, they hope to expand the drive to include both adult and children’s coats.
“If we got 60 from our own congregation during this time, that’s a lot from just one group of people. So if we broaden that, it’ll be a lot (more),” Leischner said. “We have to get the logistics down for that.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.