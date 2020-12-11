Church's coat drive aims to get people warm

So far, around 50 to 60 coats have been collected. The drive will continue until Dec. 19.

“We thought that (the congregation) would be enough because it’s kind of late in the season…” Claus said. “We’re getting adult winter coats, and we’re taking them to the (Columbus) Rescue Mission and they are distributing the coats.”

Claus noted that many people have good winter coats that they don’t wear that may brighten up somebody else’s day.

“The coats that we have collected so far are really warm and clean,” Claus said.

Those in the community who have winter coats to donate can save the coats so they can be donated during the Federated Church’s drive next year, Leischner added.

“We’re hoping that all of this is going to be cleared away, by August or maybe September, then we could start doing advertising for people in the community,” she said.

There is a designated rack inside the church at which congregation members can drop off coats at their convenience.