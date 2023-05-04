The City of Columbus and the local firefighters union are set to research and potentially come to a resolution regarding beliefs of the city’s failure to pay overtime obligations.

During the Columbus City Council’s regular meeting May 1, approved a tolling agreement with International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 1575 and affected individuals in the union.

A tolling agreement suspends the statute of limitations for a specific period of time. With the agreement signed, the hope is the city and IAFF Local 1575 can come to an agreement to avoid litigation and accompanying court costs.

City Administrator Tara Vasicek said the issue is surrounding an educational stipend given to Columbus Fire Department personnel. The city, she noted, has had paid personnel at both the fire and police departments for several decades.

“Some time ago, it became commonplace to pay extra for certain educational attainments; those are paid as a stipend,” Vasicek said. “If you're a paramedic, you get a certain stipend. If you have a degree, you get an extra pay, basically. Those are not included in the base wage, they're included as a stipend. Historically, the City of Columbus has not included those stipends when paying overtime for a variety of reasons.”

The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) is complicated and has changed over the years, Vasicek said, and the city had believed the stipend was being done appropriately.

Some members of the fire department took part in FLSA training, she added, and believe it isn’t being done correctly.

“The fire department contacted their attorney that represents their union, they contacted us,” Vasicek said. “We started this, we looked into it, we do believe there needs to be some corrections made. That's why we're entering into this tolling agreement, so we can make those and move forward.

“We don't believe that the exposure for the city is … significant but it is something that we need to correct.”

Second Ward Council Member Troy Hiemer asked if the city had looked at how other towns are handling similar matters. Vasicek said that research had been done before the firefighter union contacted its attorney. The city believed it was doing things correctly, she reiterated.

JoJo Dunn, president of the union, said at the meeting that the union doesn’t want to go to court, it just wants to come to a solution.

In other business, city officials were introduced to a recent member of the Columbus Police Department (CPD) – a robot.

Nearly one year ago, the city council approved a $65,720 grant from the Nebraska Crime Commission for the purchase of an Avatar III tactical robot.

CPD Community Service Technician Bobby Pensick gave a demonstration of what the robot can do at the May 1 meeting.

“Our avatar is meant for entry into houses,” Pensick said. “Say they’ve got somebody that's inside the house that they want to get in there and they don't want an officer in first, this robot can actually open doors, make entry first, it's got cameras, it can climb stairs.”

Pensick said he is trained on the robot, noting the goal is to eventually use the robot with the K-9 unit.

“Before we got (the robot), we had two opportunities where we could have utilized it. Since we've got it we've had zero opportunities, thank God,” CPD Capt. Doug Molczyk said. “We can utilize this in conjunction with the drone and the K-9 at the same time. We've had opportunities where we've already utilized the K-9 and the drone together, and now we're going to try and get the dog to use the robot itself so we can utilize all three tools at the same time.”

Molczyk noted an incident in which police had used its drone and K-9 unit to assist with a barricaded subject. An officer’s life did not need to be put at risk as they didn’t have to send an officer into the building.

“We utilized the drone to watch the subject and we deployed the K-9 on a tether and was able to apprehend the subject and bring him out,” Molczyk said.

Additionally, Mayor Jim Bulkley read a number of proclamations on May 1 that declared June 2023 as National Safety Month; the week of May 7, 2023, as National Prevention Week; and the week of April 30, 2023, as Professional Municipal Clerks Week.