City approves affordable housing grant

The Columbus City Council unanimously approved an affordable housing grant, which will offer $420,000 of homebuyer assistance and up to 16 units, plus $50,000 in matching funds from the City.
The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (NDED) will provide the $420,000. The funds are Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Funds. The Council approved the grant in an approximately 11-minute long meeting Monday night.
“We’ve been trying to work with developers to get more housing on the market,” City Administrator Tara Vasicek said Tuesday. “We’ve been trying to get as affordable as you can in new construction, and we recognize that new is not going to be the most affordable housing on the market because construction is expensive.”
Vasicek described it as a down payment assistance program.
“Since we are having a pretty sharp increase in homes on the market, we wanted to make sure that maybe people that were on the edge of being able to afford one of those homes could get a little extra help with this,” she said.
This grant is available to those who make at or below 120% of the area median income, meaning the assistance will not just be available to very low-income people.
“Maybe they just haven’t been able to save as much as they wanted to, maybe they’ve been working towards homeownership but they just haven’t been able to save a whole down payment that they wanted,” she said.
There will also be $47,000 for housing management costs and $33,000 for general administration of the grant.
Second Ward Council Member Dennis Kresha said as far as he is concerned it helps the ability of people in town to afford low-income housing.
Fourth Ward Council Member Prent Roth said it is essential for the City to improve workforce housing, which this grant will help provide.
“Although it doesn’t seem so, at least to me, that there is an affordable housing problem, studies have shown that there are waiting lists, very long waiting lists, for people to get into affordable housing locations,” Roth said.
Fortunately, he added, the City is beginning to make a dent in this need with the 4J Capital Redevelopment Project by Menards and Legacy 23 Apartments.
The City Council is receptive to anyone looking to establish workforce housing, he said, but at this point, he is not aware “that we have anything on the drawing boards.”
“But, we’re open for any developer to come in and make a proposal,” Roth added.
NDED will be putting out an application, which the City will probably have on their website, Vasicek said. Banks in the area will also be able to inform potential buyers of the program if they meet the criteria.
There are homes that are being finished up right now or going to be here in the next year, she added.
“We’re excited about that, hopefully, we can help 16 families get into a home and maybe they’ll be first-time homeowners, which is great for the community too,” Vasicek said. “We do want people to buy homes that can take care of them and want to be homeowners long term.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
