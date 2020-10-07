City approves affordable housing grant

The Columbus City Council unanimously approved an affordable housing grant, which will offer $420,000 of homebuyer assistance and up to 16 units, plus $50,000 in matching funds from the City.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (NDED) will provide the $420,000. The funds are Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Funds. The Council approved the grant in an approximately 11-minute long meeting Monday night.

“We’ve been trying to work with developers to get more housing on the market,” City Administrator Tara Vasicek said Tuesday. “We’ve been trying to get as affordable as you can in new construction, and we recognize that new is not going to be the most affordable housing on the market because construction is expensive.”

Vasicek described it as a down payment assistance program.

“Since we are having a pretty sharp increase in homes on the market, we wanted to make sure that maybe people that were on the edge of being able to afford one of those homes could get a little extra help with this,” she said.

This grant is available to those who make at or below 120% of the area median income, meaning the assistance will not just be available to very low-income people.