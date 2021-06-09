City approves Charlie Louis Fire Station additions, remodel

“As the force grows, that needs to be done,” Bulkley said.

Police Chief Charles Sherer echoed the mayor’s sentiment.

“It shortens the amount of response time if we’re there working on reports,” Sherer said.

The final aspects of the fire station will include improvements to the building's stormwater runoff and repairs to the facility's broken concrete aprons.

In total, Charlie Louis would have 3,500 square feet in new additions.

“Part of the redesign of this is so that personnel would feel safe working in that facility, as they do in the other one,” Fire Chief Dan Miller said. “You wouldn’t have a situation where I or anyone felt bad working out of that station because it was in much more disrepair than the other one and less of an unhealthy place to work.”

These added touches are part of an effort to make Charlie Louis a full-time station. This was the City’s commitment to the community after residents approved a $16 million bond, half of which went to build a new fire station at 4630 Howard Blvd., Bulkley said.