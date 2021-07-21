City approves path to improve 33rd Avenue viaduct's lighting

Prochaska & Associates – a consultant on the project – has submitted the plans to NDOT and Union Pacific Railroad for approval.

Also during the meeting, the council approved a bid of $60,431.25 from Gehring Construction & Ready Mix Co. for the concrete replacement program. Gehring – which was one of three companies to submit a bid - will replace concrete paving on Morton Road and 26th and 51st avenues.

Gehring Construction's bid was the lowest one that was submitted.

According to Public Works Director Chuck Sliva, those three sites will be funded from this year's amended budget that allowed the City to use $100,000 toward the street panel replacement program.

Morton Road will consist of around 260 yards of new concrete, 26th Avenue will be for 319 yards and 51st Avenue will be about 227 yards.

The project can start now following the the council's approval.

Meanwhile, the City Council OK'd CMR Holdings’ application for the preliminary plat of Eagleview 2nd Subdivision. This addition consists of 14 residential lots north of 53rd Street and east of 33rd Avenue. One lot will be used as a devoted accessway to the subdivision.

Additionally, an Eagleview property storm water treatment and detention facility will be constructed as part of the project. It will have a dedicated drainage easement from the subdivision.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

