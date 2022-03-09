City approves positions in anticipation of Curtis' retirement

With Community Development Director Dan Curtis set to retire in mid-April, the City of Columbus reviewed the department’s workload, needs and efficacy.

From that review, the city determined it found a plan where the current needs of the community will be better served and distribute the workload between the community development and engineering departments, City Administrator Tara Vasicek said.

The decision came to have a chief building and code official and add a project engineer. The city has decided to do away with the community development director position since Curtis’ skillsets are so unique it would be difficult to hire someone to replace him, Vasicek said.

During Monday’s Columbus City Council meeting, the council members OK’d the staffing adjustments.

“With any position that’s vacated, we took a hard look at our workload in city hall,” Vasicek said, adding she also spoke with Curtis and various department heads about certain needs within the city. “… I would say our bottleneck and workflow is in the engineering department; those technical services that would require engineering expertise.”

The chief building and code official will oversee official building permitting, supervise building and code enforcement personnel and be responsible for enforcing land use regulations, according to the job description found on the city’s website.

The position would also oversee the three current building inspectors and two code enforcers currently on staff, Vasicek said. She added she believes the chief building and code official will be an internal promotion. The hire will more than likely be one of the three building inspects, Vasicek said.

Meanwhile, the project engineer position will consist of technical work in the design, construction and maintenance of city projects. The worker will apply his or her engineering knowledge and skill to develop comprehensive engineering plans. The employee will also be responsible for ensuring city compliance with federal, state and local government regulations, according to the job description.

The position will help with the engineering department as City Engineer Rick Bogus is the sole employee in that division. Columbus’ department is much more trim compared to other communities with similar size, Vasicek said, adding Norfolk has four employees in its engineering department.

“That addition will allow Rick Bogus, our city engineer, to delegate quite a bit of duty and split duties between the two engineering positions,” Vasicek said. “That will really increase our efficiency. There are a number of city projects that don’t get completed as quickly as we would like them to or private development projects that we just don’t have the capacity to take on to accelerate those timelines.”

For example, writing requests for proposals can be quite timely, she added.

Vasicek and Bogus said having another engineer on certain projects could have been done in-house that was instead bid out to another company.

“We’ve looked at that over the past several weeks,” Bogus said. “…We could have done that (have projects done in-house) each year. This year isn’t unique. We could have done it over the past several years.”

Vasicek said these positions will help with the ongoing growth of Columbus.

“We have so much good stuff going on and we really can support another engineering position,” she said.

Mayor Jim Bulkley agreed.

“I think when you look at the fact that the city is growing, we just have a lot of things going on,” Bulkley said. “The good about growing and having a lot going on is that it’s great. The bad is we need some help and we have to support that help.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.