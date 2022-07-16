City asking for mural submissions

Recently, the city of Columbus issued a call to local artists looking for a muralist for the Frankfort Square stage shelter.

The western-facing side, directly facing 27th Avenue, is a blank grey-beige color, and, according to Planning and Economic Development Coordinator Jean Van Iperen, it could use a little facelift.

"I've been here since October, and one of the first things on my list of things to do was find a list of places where murals would look good and go well in the community," Van Iperen said.

Currently, there are already several murals in Columbus, many of them in the historic downtown area leading up to Frankfort Square, such as those by Tooley Drug and Market23 and inside Artzy Haven.

"We're just looking to bring more art that's accessible for everyone in the community, it's free, you don't have to pay to see it, there's no hours, it just provides something for everyone in the community," Van Iperen said.

Katy McNeil, director of the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said this is one of her favorite things to add to the community.

"It's part of our ongoing goal to add arts and culture to the community. In tourism, people ask me 'what's an Instagram-able place? What should I see, what kind of art do you have?' and I kind of struggle to say where to go," McNeil said.

McNeil added that with the addition of murals and potentially other artwork in the area, the city would be more of a destination than a waypoint.

"One of my goals is to kind of create an art tour, people can come check this out, build here, get some interest in the community," McNeil said.

As for what they're looking for for the mural's theme, all McNeil and Van Iperen said is to make it for the community, representing the community.

"Art is different to everybody, everybody interprets things differently," Van Iperen said. "My view, I'd like to see something diverse enough that it speaks to everybody, young old, whatever religion or race, something that speaks to the whole community."

McNeil said something similar, although both said the other members of the committee may seek a specific style, theme or motif.

"Whatever art goes up needs to be inclusive of the whole community, visitors and residents. Messaging is really important as we move forward because that gut feeling you get in a new community is such a big factor," McNeil said.

McNeil added that she hopes these kind of minor improvements can help make Columbus more of a community visitors seek out and stop in, rather than pass through.

"I thought maybe like an art scavenger hunt where people take pictures with the murals and help grow art into the community," McNeil said. "Nebraska may not be for everyone, but there is something in Platte County for everyone."

The deadline for art submissions for the mural is July 22. Submissions can be sent to jean.vaniperen@columbusne.us