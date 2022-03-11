City briefs March 10

Council approves Charlie Louis Fire Station addition

The Columbus City Council took a step forward Monday in the renovation of the Charlie Louis Fire Station.

During its meeting, the council OK’d the plans, specifications and WKSF Architects cost of around $1.8 million for Charlie Louis Fire Station addition. The proposal also included authorizing staff to advertise for bids on the projects.

According to a publicly available memo from City Engineer Rick Bogus, the improvements include four additional bunkrooms and added gear and storage areas, a renovated dayroom, kitchen and living areas. The work also consists of related building and site renovations.

The refinement also means a separate police report writing area – the Columbus Police Department would have an officer stationed at Charlie Louis. The renovations include security and IT improvements. Alternate items – that could be included in the bids – are the replacement of the building’s concrete apron and bay doors.

Construction would begin in 2022, pending material and contractor availability, Bogus said. The project is planned to be completed in 2023.

Also at the meeting, the council OK’d around $42,000 to go toward WSKF Architects – which is based out of North Kansas City, Missouri – for additional final design, bidding and construction and administration phase services to allow for bidding and awarding of the project.

The additional design services included added areas for a decontamination protocol, apparatus support and a dedicated technology room, according to Bogus.

Last year, council approved WSKF Architects’ contract for the remodel and additions to the station.

Gehring Construction & Ready Mix’s bid selected for roadway work

A stretch of road in Columbus will see a complete reconstruction with Gehring Construction and Ready Mix being the company approved to do the work.

The Columbus City Council OK’d the local construction company's bid of about $2.4 million for the road improvement of 23rd Street east of 48th Avenue to 54th Avenue. According to Bogus in another publicly available memo, his estimate was $2.7 million for the project.

Bogus also noted improvements include reconstruction of the roadway to three-lane, a left-hand turn lane, urban section with curb and gutter, 41-feet wide concrete sidewalks, trail on the south side, storm sewer and inlets, striping, signage and related work.

The project also includes an additional four-way stop intersection at 23rd Street and 48th Avenue.

Construction is set to begin later this year in either later August or early September with completion happening in 2023.

The project is part of the city’s One and Six Year Road Plan.

