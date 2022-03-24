City briefs March 24

Work set on sediment work at Quail Run Golf Course

After the floods that impacted Columbus and the surrounding area three years ago, the City of Columbus is in the middle of fixing one of its amenities that was hurt by the flood: Quail Run Golf Course.

During Monday’s Columbus City Council meeting, the members OK’d $179,700 to advertise for bids for work to remove sediments from the 2019 floods along the south, east and west side lakes.

Around mid-March 2019, water from the Loup River – in addition to large ice chunks, trees and other debris – hit the south portion of the golf course that is beyond the levee. Quail Run hasn't had all 18 holes available since 2018 but that will change this summer as it will be back at full strength.

The removal – which would be done by a long-reach excavator – would include the intake piping for the pump system feeding the irrigation system, according to a publicly available memo from City Engineer Richard Bogus.

The material will be temporarily deposited on city property located east of the Wastewater Treatment Facility. Once the material dries, it will be removed from the site – because it is in the floodway – and placed on city property by the Public Works and Public Property departments, according to Bogus.

Construction would begin around early November. The golf course would be closed at that time so the work can be done safely.

City approves Friedhof Building's Springfest slated for late April

Downtown Columbus may be the place to be on April 30 as The Friedhof Building will host the 27th Avenue Springfest.

The event – which would begin at 1 p.m. – needed a special designated license to serve beer, wine and spirits since it will be an outdoor street festival. The council ultimately approved the license for the event – which will be on 27th Avenue between 13th Street south to the alley.

It is expected around 500 people will attend Springfest, according to a publicly available memo from Columbus Police Chief Charles Sherer.

The event will be the site for music, barbecue ribs, drinks and street foods for all ages. The music lineup includes the groups “The Second Time Around," "The Tim Zach Band” and "The Kyle Sayler Band."

“I think it’s important to see it’s one of those (events) that people are trying to create excitement and buzz downtown,” Mayor Jim Bulkley said of Springfest. “I think it’s great we’re approving this. We hope for great weather on April 30.”

There is an alternate date of Sept. 24 depending on the weather.

Council OK’s sanitary sewer rehab project

The Columbus City Council approved Monday $150,000 to go toward sanitary sewer rehabilitation for certain sections of town.

The work includes cast-in-place, resin-impregnated flexible tube lining of existing sanitary sewer main and other related work. The segments of the main have failed due to sewer gasses that have been built up when sewage wasn't flowing correctly, according to a publicly available memo from Bogus. The work will begin later this year.

The project in question consists of work done in the alleys between 21st and 22nd streets and 22nd to 25th avenues; between 20th and 21st streets and 27th and 28th avenues; between 12th and 13th streets and 27th and 28th avenues; between 10th and 11th streets and 22nd and 25th avenues; 12th Street between 40th and 41st avenues and between 6th and 7th streets and 16th and 17th avenues.

According to Bogus, the lining will prolong the life of the pipes, offer better flows and ease of maintenance. The construction and design phases will be done by the city’s engineering department.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

