Nebraska State Patrol to investigate Monday morning death in Columbus

The Columbus Police Department has confirmed a male suspect took his own life on Monday, April 10.

About 9:22 a.m. April 10, 2023, CPD officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Seventh Street on a call of a male subject with a shotgun walking around. Once on scene, CPD officers observed a male subject standing by a garage holding a shotgun.

Officers gave commands to drop the weapon, but the subject refused, CPD Capt. Doug Molczyk said. The male suspect shot himself shortly after, the captain noted. Molczyk said CPD has requested the Nebraska State Patrol to investigate.

“This is currently an active investigation and that is all the information we have to provide at this time,” Molczyk said

Columbus Police arrest woman on suspicion of DUI, drug violations

The Columbus Police Department has arrested a woman for DUI and drug violations.

About 11:59 p.m. April 4, 2023, CPD officers responded to a welfare check of a person who appeared to have been passed out at the wheel, near Days Inn and Suites, 1716 E. 23rd St. in Columbus.

Columbus Police Capt. Doug Molczyk said upon arrival, officers made contact with Valeria A. Rath (Nov. 21, 1993), who was unresponsive while in the driver's seat. A DUI investigation was conducted and determined that Rath was suspected to be under the influence of a controlled substance, he noted.

A drug investigation was conducted simultaneously with the assistance of CPD K9 Eros. The search of the vehicle led to the seizure of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as other drug violations, Molczyk said.

Rath was taken into custody and lodged at the Platte County Detention Center for DUI and drug violations.

Columbus Police seek information about laser strike on plane

The Columbus Police Department is searching for a suspect who reportedly on April 6, flashed a green laser at a LifeNet helicopter as it was on approach to Columbus Municipal Airport.

CPD was dispatched regarding the report from the air crew of a LifeNet helicopter being intentionally flashed with a green laser as it was on approach. The incident was reported to have occurred in the area of 10th Avenue and 23rd Street. The perpetrator of this type of activity would be subject to state and federal law.

“It is a serious matter; it’s dangerous. It can cause injury to people’s eyes,” Columbus Municipal Airport Manager Ross Niedbalski said. “If you’re caught, you’re going to be prosecuted to the fullest offense.”

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, laser strikes on aircraft remain a serious threat to aviation safety. Intentionally aiming lasers at an aircraft poses a safety threat to pilots and violates federal law. Many high-powered lasers can incapacitate pilots flying aircraft that may be carrying hundreds of passengers. The FAA works closely with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to pursue civil and criminal penalties against people who purposely aim a laser at an aircraft. The agency takes enforcement action against people who violate Federal Aviation Regulations by shining lasers at aircraft and can impose civil penalties of up to $11,000 per violation.The FAA has imposed civil penalties up to $30,800 against people for multiple laser incidents.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact CPD at 402-564-3201.