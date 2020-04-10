City can help jazz up facades downtown

“It makes you feel better because your business looks best,” Johnson said.

Previously, the windows had been only one pane. With the train traveling near his business, it made sense for Johnson to upgrade to two-pane windows.

“I think it was a good deal,” Johnson noted.

Those interested in participating in the program must apply for the grant. The application will then be reviewed by the Downtown Business Improvement Board, which will then decide whether or not it be sent to the Columbus City Council for final approval. The deadline for applications is May 22.

Because several businesses opted to replace windows during the last program, Bahr said this time around they might focus on new signage.

The ultimate goal behind the facade improvements is sparking economic development and growth in Columbus.

He hopes facade improvements will especially make Frankfort Square more attractive to visitors. Activities and events are often hosted in that area.

“Maybe now it’ll have some paint, some signage, they’ll (visitors will) think ‘Let’s go there,’” Bahr said. “It’s just a good area.”

