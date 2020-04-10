City can help jazz up facades downtown

Business owners in downtown Columbus now have the opportunity to take advantage of a facade improvement grant as the City has been awarded $175,841 in Community Development Block Grant funds.
“It’s to make it a more viable downtown to attract more people to the downtown business district,” said Columbus City Council President Charlie Bahr, who represents Ward 1.
Those eligible to apply for the program are property owners and tenants within the downtown district that encompasses 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th streets between 22nd and 30th avenues. Business owners can apply for up to $30,000; the applicant must match 50 percent of the funds, meaning those who would apply for a $1,000 grant would be required to supply $500 of their own monies.
According to Bahr, the City received similar funding several years ago. During that time, several businesses took advantage of the grant to replace windows in their buildings.
Wize Buys Abbey Carpet & Floor, 2307 13th St., is one business that had participated in the program in 2012. Owner Kevin Johnson said he utilized the funds to replace all front windows in both the top and bottom floors of the building. He also replaced the façade and installed new gutters. During that time, the grant had also been a 50-percent matching program with Johnson’s total project costs amounting to $44,000.
“It makes you feel better because your business looks best,” Johnson said.
Previously, the windows had been only one pane. With the train traveling near his business, it made sense for Johnson to upgrade to two-pane windows.
“I think it was a good deal,” Johnson noted.
Those interested in participating in the program must apply for the grant. The application will then be reviewed by the Downtown Business Improvement Board, which will then decide whether or not it be sent to the Columbus City Council for final approval. The deadline for applications is May 22.
Because several businesses opted to replace windows during the last program, Bahr said this time around they might focus on new signage.
The ultimate goal behind the facade improvements is sparking economic development and growth in Columbus.
He hopes facade improvements will especially make Frankfort Square more attractive to visitors. Activities and events are often hosted in that area.
“Maybe now it’ll have some paint, some signage, they’ll (visitors will) think ‘Let’s go there,’” Bahr said. “It’s just a good area.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.