City completing sewer lining work, viaduct lighting process

With 2022 starting to come to a close, the City of Columbus Public Works Department has been wrapping up its projects.

Earlier this week, the intersection of 41st Avenue and 12th Street was closed for a sewer lining project as part of the city’s regular maintenance throughout town.

According to Public Works Director Chuck Sliva, the project involved a 27-inch sewer line that had a bad area in it due to natural deterioration of the pipe. The city has been using cured-in-place pipelining for several years now, which is a trenchless, no-dig rehabilitation method.

“Once the line is cleaned and inspected and taps are located, they pull a felt tube that's wrapped in plastic sheet that's impregnated with polyester resin and they pull that through the pipe and it's inverted,” Sliva said. “They fill it full of water and they steam it or heat the water to activate the resin. It cures to the existing hose pipe and then it creates a fiberglass liner through that whole system.”

There are several benefits to this process, Sliva noted. It’s about a two-day process that is more cost-effective than the alternative, which is digging up the line and removing concrete. The life expectancy of the cured-in-place pipelining is 50 to 60 years.

This specific project had been bid at $75,000, Sliva said, and the alternative would have cost roughly $270,000, and would have inconvenienced residents in the area for one to one-and-a-half months.

“We've had really good luck with it,” Sliva said of the cured-in-place pipelining. “We've rehabbed a lot of our sewer lines in town, we do anywhere from six to 27, 30 inch we did some 30-inch a few years ago. So it's not uncommon for us to be doing it around here. It's getting to be pretty popular process.”

Sliva said the city budgets approximately $150,000 a year for cured-in-place pipelining on needed areas throughout town.

“We find the areas that need work through our maintenance program which we televise and clean a certain amount of footage every year through the city,” Sliva said. “We have a closed circuit TV camera that we can drive through the sewer lines and look for bad spots and broken pipes – things of those natures – and that's how we repair them.”

The majority of this work has been south of 23rd Street, which is an older area of town that has more clay tile pipes. Those pipes are also shallower, so they are more subject to cracking and ground movement.

This year’s contract for the work was higher due to the price of things in general increasing, Sliva said. It was $162,776 for a total of 3,420 feet of cured-in-place pipe work, he added. The bid was for the 2021-2022 fiscal year with some of the project cost running into the next fiscal year due to timing and availability of product and contractors, he said.

“Sewer rates is where the funding for these type of projects come (from),” Sliva said. “When you get that monthly sewer bill, that's where some of that money goes for operations and maintenance of these type of projects.”

Those who have driven over the 33rd Avenue viaduct at night over the past few months will have noticed new LED lighting.

Sliva said the project started with the city just wanting to replace the fixtures, which would have been about $80,000. Officials then started looking into LED lights to have multi-colored options.

“Once we started looking into the process the conduits that were poured into the bridge structure itself back when it was redone, wasn't feasible, so we had to put new conduit in and bring everything up to standards. So that added to the cost,” he said, noting the total cost ended up being around $180,000.

“Although the LED fixtures are more costly up front, they will be 10% to 15% cheaper to run and will last five times longer than original lights.”

The colors can be static – or steady burning – or can move. With traffic driving under the lights, the city generally stays with static color, he added.

“Currently there's 24 fixtures – eight on each arch that lights up that those spans – 36 LEDs in each fixture. The span of those arches is 260 feet and I think at the highest point they're 36 feet high,” Sliva said.

Sliva noted the LED lights have been getting attention from the public.

Mayor Jim Bulkley agreed, adding that he hasn’t yet personally heard negative response.

“It's one of those items that you think makes sense. You want to do it, but you always wonder how people will accept it. And it's been overwhelmingly positive because people think it looks good,” Bulkley said. “It's a great way to show off our community as people come in from the south, and just going up and over the viaduct’s neat.”

The city taken advantage of its ability to change the color of the lights. The arches were red, white and blue on the Fourth of July and were a variety of colors during Columbus Days.

During September, they were red, white and blue during Labor Day weekend, yellow and gold the 6th through the 16th for childhood cancer awareness and burgundy the 17th through the 30th for brain aneurysm awareness.

The viaduct lighting has been pink since Oct. 1 for breast cancer awareness and will be purple for domestic violence awareness Oct. 16-30. It will be orange for Halloween on Oct. 31.

It will once again be red, white and blue on Veterans Day (Nov. 11), purple for Alzheimer’s awareness Nov. 12-23 and orange, yellow and brown for Thanksgiving Nov. 24-27. The lights will be red and green Dec. 24-27 for Christmas and rainbow for New Year’s Dec. 29-31.

Sliva said a final draft of the lighting policy for the viaduct has been recently completed.

“This will be coming out shortly on our website, along with the web address where people can make requests, but there's certain stipulations that we're going to have on it,” he added.

Other communities sometimes charge for light requests but the city is not going to do that at this time.

“We're just going to kind of look at and see how much time it takes to set them up and things of that nature. We're just starting to get things rolling. It's been pretty dependable for us,” Sliva said.