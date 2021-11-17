City council approves $2.7M for water and concrete paving improvements starting next year

A pair of City of Columbus street projects are designed to reduce maintenance but also provide improved sidewalk paths that are in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

During Monday’s Columbus City Council meeting, council members OK’d plans, specifications and cost estimates for $2,725,000 in water and concrete paving improvements in 2022. The improvements will be on 15th Street from 23rd to 27th avenues and 48th Avenue from 27th to 38th streets.

According to City Engineer Richard Bogus, the project will reduce street and water department maintenance.

An additional project on 48th Avenue from Howard Boulevard to 27th Street was also approved. The agreement authorized city staff to advertise for bids on the project. However, the added 48th Avenue plan was not in the initial 2021-22 budget, Bogus said. However, the bid could be used if the costs from the two other projects are lower than projected, he added.

Work on 15th Street includes replacing a 6-inch water main, concrete paving consisting of curb and gutter, inlets, ADA pedestrian nodes with sidewalk ramps and other related work. Pedestrian nodes are points where people on foot are highly encourage to go outside.

Bogus said 15th Street will be closed for construction but the 26th Avenue intersection will be open as long as practically needed.

Meanwhile, the improvements on 48th Avenue see the reconstruction of the outside driving lanes with dowelled concrete paving which includes curb and gutter. Dowels are short steel bars that help to transfer loads between individual slabs of concrete.

Additionally, the project includes ADA sidewalk ramps and other work.

According to Bogus, the concrete work corresponds to a 2022 Pavement Management Program Priority List – which was previously approved by the city council.

Both projects are tentatively scheduled to be completed in the current fiscal year, he added.

The design and construction observation will be completed by the engineering department, Bogus said, resulting in cost savings on engineering and consultant fees.

Third Ward Council Member Rich Jablonski asked Bogus if there was any construction on 48th Avenue near 27th Street. Bogus said the city hasn’t worked on that road since it was built “several years ago.”

In other news, Mayor Jim Bulkley read a proclamation during the council meeting declaring Saturday, Nov. 27, as Small Business Saturday.

The proclamation says the City of Columbus wants to celebrate the day because area small businesses make an impact on the local economy and community.

The proclamation also cites the United States Small Business Administration which stated that 97% of Small Business Saturday shoppers are aware of the influence they can make by buying at local stores.

“Columbus, Nebraska supports our local businesses that create jobs, boost our local economy and preserve our communities,” the proclamation read. “… Advocacy groups, as well as public and private organizations across the county, have endorsed the Saturday after Thanksgiving as Small Business Saturday.”

